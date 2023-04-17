Kendall Jenner's boyfriend Bad Bunny takes a dig at her ex Harry Styles

MUMBAI: Kendall Jenner's new boyfriend Bad Bunny divided fans when he poked fun at her ex Harry Styles during his Coachella.
The 29-year-old performed his two-hour show which included surprise cameos from Post Malone and Jhayco, reports Mirror.co.uk.
When the Puerto Rican rapper sang El Apagon from his most recent album, he couldn't resist taking a pot shot at Kendall's former lover.
A tweet was displayed on the screen behind him which implied that Bad Bunny is a better singer than Harry.
It read: "Goodnight Benito could do As It Was but Harry could never do El Apagon."
Some fans agreed with him on Twitter, with one writing: "Lmao bad bunny throwing shade at Harry styles! But did he lie??? Not one bit (sic)."
As per Mirror.co.uk, others weren't so impressed, one said: "Not bad bunny going to a Harry styles concert as a supporter/fan and then trying to tear him down at Coachella Foh I don't like that attitude."
Another added: "Didn't Bad Bunny go to Harry Styles concert last year as a fan and now he's throwing shade to Harry. Get out of my face bye."
Back in February, Harry beat Bad Bunny for the Album of the Year category at the Grammys.
(SOURCE: IANS)
Revelator, a leading provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies around the world, iread more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), the government-authorized music copyrread more
Building on $10.25m in investment, Moises lets tens of millions of creators supercharge their music...read more
MUMBAI: As the first of its kind to use 100% factual data, the algorithm provides the most accuraread more
MUMBAI: Hungama Digital Media, India's leading digital entertainment company, unveils the honourread more
“Spencer Smith’s soulful, slightly serrated voice is of the sing-the-phone-book variety: one of those natural wonders that can move listeners no...read more
MUMBAI: Kendall Jenner's new boyfriend Bad Bunny divided fans when he poked fun at her ex Harry Styles during his Coachella. The 29-year-old...read more
MUMBAI: Tajikstani singer and former 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Abdu Rozik, is all set to embark on a thrilling nine-city tour across India, starting...read more
MUMBAI: Following the news of their forthcoming mini album FML receiving over 4M pre-orders, K-pop stage-breakers SEVENTEEN unveiled a trailer for...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Sam Smith has sparked a heated conversation online once again, thanks to another 'controversial' performance. The singer, 30, took to...read more