Comments (0)
News |  10 Dec 2022 13:01 |  By RnMTeam

Alia Bhatt joins Rapper King’s Maan Meri Jaan Supremacy

New Mommy Alia Bhatt recently posted a story about listening to the current chart-topper from Hip-hop Icon, "Maan Meri Jaan," which is on top of India’s Spotify chart and taking the third spot on the Spotify Global Chart. She described the song as her "mood" for the day. With more than 50 million views, this song is smashing records both domestically and internationally.

It's not the first time, but several well-known figures from the industry have expressed their admiration for the Indian youth sensation KING today. Everyone is enamoured with his music, including Badshah, Dj Chetas, Arjun Kanungo, Madhuri Dixit and now Alia. Overwhelmed by this response KING said, “ It's great to see your songs working so well. I admire Alia’s work and this is a very happy moment for me to see her listen to my song. This is the kind of motivation that I need every single day and there is no stopping from here.”

Basking in the success of his latest album 'Champagne Talk' which is breaking all records, the Hip-Hop Icon King is all set to perform with American Rapper Post Malone in Mumbai over the weekend.

Alia story link-

King story link -

