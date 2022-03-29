For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  29 Mar 2022 18:19 |  By RnMTeam

Prerna Arora is set to direct a new music single featuring Hungama movie actress Rimi Sen Produced by Salman M Shaikh

MUMBAI: Rimi Sen, who made a sensational splash in Yash Raj Films' 'Dhoom', is making a comeback with an upcoming music video. This venture will be directed by Prerna Arora and Produced by Salman M Shaikh (BayFilms). Shooting will commence on April 12.

In the words of Rimi Sen, "As you all know, I have been away from the movies and film industry, and the sole reason behind that is - I tried so many things, different kinds of movies, but I never could achieve that creative satisfaction which I was looking for all this while."

She added, "I never wanted to work for money. I always wanted to work for my creative satisfaction. That was my only goal. I was confused back then and I started working only with big banners, big actors, where I never paid any attention to my role and I made a big mistake that time."
She went on to say, "But later on when I realized, but a few years down the line, I realized that I can't go on like this. I have to step back for a little while. I will have to resign from my career for a while. And I started to approach directors like Sriram Raghavan and others for films. Then I did films like 'Johnny Gaddar' and 'Sankat City', but unfortunately, they didn't work well at the box office."

Elaborating further, she said, "I then realized, to get creative satisfaction, you don't have to always act, you can direct, you can be a producer as well. Now, things have opened up for everyone with the emergence of OTT platforms. So, I thought of being a producer. I made a film called 'Budhiya Singh won't Run,' which fetched us a National Award in 2015. Then I was quite satisfied with the response that 'Budhiya Singh' got."

"Again, I am taking my own sweet little time, and we are working on a couple of web series. Probably, the work will start this year but it's only after I met Prerna Arora, I thought of coming back to this industry. I trust her as a friend, as a producer and I trust her as someone who knows me and what I want in life. That's why, I chose to come back with this music video, only because of Prerna. I was quite happy behind the camera. When we spoke about this music video, I loved it and told her, let's do it. I trust you, and I know you will do justice to my song because comeback is a big word. Things you couldn't do in the past, you hope to do those things now. It's a big leap of faith, and I can do it only with Prerna. This would be our first association. I hope this association continues. We remain good friends and click as a collaboration."

Talking about Prerna Arora, Rimi said, "Actually, I knew her for quite a long time. However, we lost touch somehow as she was busy with her work, and I was busy with mine. Being a woman with no creative background, no 'filmi' background, she has done and proved alone that a lot of people won't be able to. I respect her for that."

Prerna Arora is equally excited about this collaboration. Excitedly, Prerna added, "Rimi and I connected. We gelled very well. She is an extremely beautiful and talented woman. I can't wait for the shoot to start."

Tags
Prerna Arora Hungama actress Salman M Shaikh Rimi Sen
Related news
News | 09 Mar 2022

Tamannaah's smoking hot video 'Tabahi' with Badshah takes over the Internet

MUMBAI: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia's latest music video 'Tabahi' with popular rapper Badshah has taken over the Internet. Within its four hours of the release, the song has garnered over 358,000 views and still counting.

read more
News | 28 Feb 2022

Prerna V Arora and Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth wrap up the shoot for Musafir

MUMBAI: Produced by Prerna V Arora, Tips Official, and Bayfilms, the new upcoming music single 'Musafir' shoot has been wrapped up and been moved to the post-production phase. The music single is directed by Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth.

read more
News | 22 Feb 2022

Mihika Kushwaha's latest music video 'Boond Boond' with Javed Ali, Paras Arora out now

MUMBAI: Actress Mihika Kushwaha shares her excitement on the release of her latest music video 'Boond Boond'. It also features actor Paras Arora and the song is sung by Javed Ali.

read more
News | 21 Feb 2022

Keerthy Suresh's poster for her music video 'Gandhari' out now

MUMBAI: Actress Keerthy Suresh has geared up to treat her fans and followers with her upcoming music video titled 'Gandhari'. A poster was released on Sunday to announce the release of the music video.

read more
News | 21 Feb 2022

Chahatt Khanna, singer Kevvy Sage's new song 'Saah' released

MUMBAI: Actress Chahatt Khanna has featured in a peppy romantic Punjabi song 'Saah'. She says the number is beautiful and she herself cannot stop listening to it. agario

read more

RnM Biz

News
Open letter calls for continued funding for Audio Content Fund

MUMBAI: An Open Letter has been published calling on the Government to provide continued public fread more

News
BIG FM celebrates timeless moments of Marathi Industry through its latest show ‘BIG Marathi Bioscope with Subodh Bhave’

MUMBAI: After the immense love and support received by millions across the country for its longeread more

News
NTIA extremely disappointed with the Chancellors Spring Statement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, reacted to the Chancellor’s Sread more

News
Digigram announces the release of ALP-222e and ALP-222e-Mic sound cards “The same, better”

MUMBAI: The French audio equipment manufacturer Digigram has announced the release of two new soread more

News
Chingari powered by $GARI strengthens its reach across India by tying-up with major universities, Bombay IIT- MoodI is 1st on the list

MUMBAI: India’s No.1 short-video app Chingari powered by $GARI associated with Bombay IIT- Mood Iread more

top# 5 articles

1
Tulsi Kumar gears up for her next single, “Jo Mujhe Deewana Karde”- A dance track directed & choreographed by Ganesh Hegde!

MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumar is one of the finest and most successful artists of her generation and is known for experimenting in different music genres. The...read more

2
girl_irl pays homage to Atlanta trap roots in new deconstructed single 'float'

MUMBAI: 'Left-pop' artist girl_irl (they/them) is the latest act to pay attention to in the hyper-pop, glitch community of electronica. The Atlanta-...read more

3
Kayan unleashes brand new music Video For 'DFWM' featuring actor Danish Sood and Ocantied

MUMBAI: Mumbai based musician Ambika Nayak better known as Kayan unleashes her unapologetically aesthetic persona in the music video of her latest...read more

4
Rangeen Hai Pal is a very important song in Pankhirya Udi Udi, says singer Samrat Sarkar

MUMBAI: Singer Samrat Sarkar who is known for his singles like Dil di dhadkan, Bichde, Mere Sukh Bhi, Aoo huzoor spoke to us about his latest song...read more

5
SAUCE - by SOCIAL and Johnnie Walker non-alcoholic refreshing mixer

MUMBAI: It’s all coming down to one immersive weekend this April. SOCIAL in association with Johnnie Walker Non-alcoholic Refreshing Mixer is...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games