News |  26 Mar 2022 16:47 |  By RnMTeam

Get ready for the biggest musical extravaganza of the year on March 27th on Colors & VOOT

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, hosted the 14th edition of Malabar Gold Diamonds presents Smule Mirchi Music Awards on March 8th, which celebrated the best of the music industry. The show is now all set to be telecasted on March 27th at 9 pm exclusively on Colors Hindi & VOOT. Hosted by Bollywood's beloved playback singer - Sonu Nigam and co-hosted by the singer-songwriter - Neha Bhasin as well as singer-actor - Meiyang Chang, this musical extravaganzais here to add some spice to your weekend.

Mirchi's most awaited music awards show will put forth a perfect blend of euphony and cinematic brilliance through a star-studded lineup of performances. It is deemed to take the audiences on a roller-coaster ride of musicality through Lucky Ali's performance on the Best of Indies, Neha Bhasin's power-packed performance on Indian wedding celebrations, and the Indian music industry's cutest couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet's captivating love medley. The awards will also showcase a heartfelt tribute to the beloved Bappi Da and Lata Mangeshkar Ji, whose melodies have not only transformed the music landscape in India but inspired several contemporary artists and the audience alike. Meet Bros andKhushboo Garewal will put forward a zestful and spirited tribute to Indian Disco King, Bappi Da whereas Shruti Pathak, Sneha Shankar, Jonita Gandhi will join Sonu Nigam for an earnest and symphonious tribute to India's nightingale Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Ji.

That's not all! Akasa Singh, Antara Mitra, and Zara Khan will be seen dancing to Karishma Kapoor's hit songs. And the comedy couple Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale will be seen onstage entertaining the audiences with their hysterical banters.Moreover, Indian playback singers Shahid Mallya and Amit Misra, sister duo Sukriti and Prakriti Kakkar as well as Indian American singer-songwriter Lisa Mishra will raise the bar for the night with their energetic performances on some of the most compelling tracksfrom the recent past.

Prashant Panday, MD & CEO, ENIL, Mirchi said, "We are thrilled to be back with yet another edition of the Smule Mirchi Music Awards to celebrate the exceptional talent within the Indian music industry. The 14th edition will see renowned, legendary artists as well as budding talent all under one roof. Bringing forth the very essence and the versatility of music in India, Mirchi salutes the best in music across genres from the latest Bollywood hits to Indian Indies and nostalgic music tracks. We look forward to showcasing this musical extravaganza to our viewers who wait for it eagerly, each year."

This most-awaited and prestigious music awards of India was graced by some of the most popular artists from the music and entertainment industry including Vidya Balan, Karishma Kapoor, Pratik Gandhi, Ila Arun, Sadhana Sargam, Ramesh Sippy, Papon, Tanishk Bagchi, Javid Ali, Taapsee Pannu, Suman Kalyanpur, Miss India Manasa Varanasi and Anand Ji Bhai, among others.

Tune in to Colors Hindi or VOOT on March 27, 2022 (Sunday) at 9 pm to catch this musical extravaganza!

For more updates follow Filmy Mirchi and Mirchi World on Instagram.

Sonu Nigam Neha Kakkar Lucky Ali Singer Jonita Gandhi Nikita Gandhi Meet Bros Radio Mirchi
