News |  22 Mar 2022 17:24 |  By RnMTeam

Sameeksha Sud and Avinash Mishra’s new collegiate romance song 'Mean' by Treasure Records

MUMBAI: College romance is something we've all missed since the Pandemic began, and Treasure Records has brought the era back the days of collegiate romance. Song Mean, featuring for the very first time Actress and influencer Sameeksha Sud and Actor Avinash Mishra, a collage romance song and their chemistry in the music video has already been appreciated by a large number of their fans after the actors posted first look of the song.The narrative is sung by singer Ramya, composed by Teenu Arora, and directed by Sidhaant Sachdev.

Talking about being a part of this song, Actor Avinash Mishra says:-"I had a great time shooting the song. It’s always a pleasure to work with Sameeksha and director Sidhaant Sachdev, it gives the vibes of happy go lucky when you work with like-minded people and it’s mostly doing work and having fun. As far as performing in the song is totally on the audience's hand, I hope they like our chemistry and I shall look forward to working on more projects with Sameeksha.

Adding more excitement over the song, Sameeksha says, “It was wonderful working with the entire Team and I can’t wait to collaborate with them again. They ensure that everything right from the audio track to the music video shapes up well."

Director Sidhaant Sachdev added : “Music videos are a lot of fun, as telling a story in three to four minutes is challenging. I never do a video which is only for dancing and singing. I try and show romantic stories or heartbreaks.Working with Sameeksha and Avinash was a great experience and I loved working with the producers Deepti ji and Deepak ji. I feel it is a good practice to be doing music videos before starting up any big venture. Also, I have always been encouraged by the people who have mentored me, Vikram Bhatt, Mohit Suri and Sanjay Dutt push me to keep going on. Talking about Sanjay sir, with a view to bringing back the golden age of heroism to the industry, my next/my directorial debut is with a horror-comedy 'The Virgin Tree' that will be going on floors in the month of May"

Treasure Records is a music label run by Deepti Gupta and her husband Deepak Gupta. The couple has always been fond of art and cinema and their desire to make a story a reality. Deepti Gupta believed in learning on the go and that's how she started with The Production House and entered into the music industry. All she wanted was to learn and explore more into the world of cinema in-depth. As of now Deepti and the Treasure Tales Media have been working on various projects that will be released soon.

Sameeksha Sud Avinash Mishra Mean Treasure Records
Games