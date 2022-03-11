New melodic Techno and Afro House releases this Friday

MUMBAI: Los Angeles-based classical pianist and composer-turned-songwriter, vocalist, music producer and DJ Lauren Mia celebrates her first release of the year in collaboration with German duo Stil & Bense. “Existence” is available on March 11th, 2022 via the famed Kreuzberg, Berlin club Ritter Butzke’s in-house record imprint as a part of Stil & Bense’s latest EP. Glistening with articulately harmonized melodic techno elements, “Existence” brims with mystique and romanticism. Lauren Mia’s articulately executed, driving production prowess is complemented exquisitely by Stil & Bense’s quintessential, minimal bass lines. Structured to be a sensible, sensorily stimulating listening experience, both parties contribute dynamic melody and percussion that places the unique intersection between the two artist’s musical identities on display.
Artist: Lauren Mia, Stil & Bense
Release: "Existence"
Label: Ritter Butzke
Genre: Melodic Techno
Date: March 11, 2022
Born and raised in Benin, AMEME, aka Hubert Sodogandji helms One Tribe, a global community and brand identity centred on unity and a positive outlook. His vision and unwavering dedication have been the catalyst behind the rapid growth and proliferation of both his musical endeavours and One Tribe as a whole. Specialising in Afro-leaning electronic music, with flourishes of tribal percussion and spiritual vocals built upon a foundation of contemporary deep house and tech, AMEME’s DJ sets are eclectic, energetic and nourishing for the soul, and he is equally adept in the studio. Over the past few years, he’s seen his music signed to Watergate Records, Blond:Ish’s Abracadabra imprint, Rise and MoBlack, and now he lands on the Stereo Mc’s connected label.
Artist: AMEME, Yamil & G. Zamora
Release: Cosa Buena (AMÉMÉ Remix)
Label: Stereo MC
Genre: Afro House, Techno
Date: March 11, 2022
MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s most loved music app, is excited to share its report on what women are lisread more
MUMBAI: Colors Tamil, the fastest growing GEC of Tamil Nadu, has deployed a cohesive 360-degree read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s No.read more
MUMBAI: BARC India, and the industry at large, welcomes the Ministry of I&B’s directive to reread more
MUMBAI: With the world taking the digital route, especially in the last two years owing to the glread more
MUMBAI: Veteran Bollywood poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar has penned a new song titled 'The Live-in', which is set to release on March 14. The song...read more
MUMBAI: On the heels of “Enemy,” which has topped the Alternative Radio chart for the past five weeks, Imagine Dragons unveil their new single, “...read more
MUMBAI: Global artist and winner of multiple Latin GRAMMY® Luis Fonsi releases his long awaited new album titled, ‘Ley De Gravedad’under the label of...read more
MUMBAI: Ready for another scorching season, multi-award-winning Billboard chart topper Sean Paul returns with a brand new single and music video...read more
MUMBAI: Bollywood pop-rock band Imagine Dragons unveiled its new single "Bones", the first track from its forthcoming release "Mercury - Act 2" on...read more