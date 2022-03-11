New melodic Techno and Afro House releases this Friday

MUMBAI: Los Angeles-based classical pianist and composer-turned-songwriter, vocalist, music producer and DJ Lauren Mia celebrates her first release of the year in collaboration with German duo Stil & Bense. “Existence” is available on March 11th, 2022 via the famed Kreuzberg, Berlin club Ritter Butzke’s in-house record imprint as a part of Stil & Bense’s latest EP. Glistening with articulately harmonized melodic techno elements, “Existence” brims with mystique and romanticism. Lauren Mia’s articulately executed, driving production prowess is complemented exquisitely by Stil & Bense’s quintessential, minimal bass lines. Structured to be a sensible, sensorily stimulating listening experience, both parties contribute dynamic melody and percussion that places the unique intersection between the two artist’s musical identities on display.

Artist: Lauren Mia, Stil & Bense

Release: "Existence"

Label: Ritter Butzke

Genre: Melodic Techno

Date: March 11, 2022

Born and raised in Benin, AMEME, aka Hubert Sodogandji helms One Tribe, a global community and brand identity centred on unity and a positive outlook. His vision and unwavering dedication have been the catalyst behind the rapid growth and proliferation of both his musical endeavours and One Tribe as a whole. Specialising in Afro-leaning electronic music, with flourishes of tribal percussion and spiritual vocals built upon a foundation of contemporary deep house and tech, AMEME’s DJ sets are eclectic, energetic and nourishing for the soul, and he is equally adept in the studio. Over the past few years, he’s seen his music signed to Watergate Records, Blond:Ish’s Abracadabra imprint, Rise and MoBlack, and now he lands on the Stereo Mc’s connected label.

Artist: AMEME, Yamil & G. Zamora

Release: Cosa Buena (AMÉMÉ Remix)

Label: Stereo MC

Genre: Afro House, Techno

Date: March 11, 2022