Finally the wait is over check out the first glimpse of the song which is all set to be the love anthem of the year song 'Tata Karde Ne'- Teaser Out Now

MUMBAI: The moment a song gets stuck in my head, we can't stop ourselves from humming along to its tunes all day. Versatile Director Rajiv S Ruia, who has always ruled our hearts with his amazing romantic directed singles, is all set to rule our hearts all over again as he released the poster for his new single "Tata Karde Ne," which will be released under the label of Zee Music.

Rajiv Ruia is all set to carve a name for himself and take the spotlight with his remarkable vision in the song "Tata Karde Ne" for his next romantic song with internet sensations Akriti Agarwal and Jay Patel. It's a song about a sweet romantic story that will make our hearts melt with its catchy tunes.

The poste of the song has been released yesterday and has been receiving accloading from audiences all over, finally the director has released the first teaser of the song to make all their fans more excited about the song, Teaser looks very promising as we can see two love birds falling in love for each other in the beautiful scenery location, where the boy can't take his eyes off from the girl that he adornes and loves the most. The song is all about when you see your lady love you forget everything which is around you. Indeed we can't wait for the song which is definitely going to be the love anthem for us.

The tune to this melodious song is given by Harnaam Nazim and the song is choreographed by Upasana Dinky the song will be released tomorrow on 28th Feb on Zee Music official. We can't wait to embrace tour heart with this song.

On the professional front: Rajiv S Ruia acclaimed his name for his outstanding direction in the movie My friend Ganesha apart from that Rajiv S Ruia has also been into directing romantic singles and soon will be seen directing in the movie Luv You Shankar which stars Shreyas Talpade, Tanishaa Mukerji in the lead.