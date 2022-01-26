Assamese independent artists were given mentorship by industry-leading artists at ‘Mongeet’ (Soul Song Festival)

MUMBAI: Being an artist is a challenge in itself, as it is very important to create content that is loved by all, yet has a quality to differentiate themselves from others. It’s only with the right mentorship and total dedication that an independent artist can become a successful artist. To boost the confidence and give the right mentorship to talented artists in Assam, veteran actor Adil Hussain and his dear friend Kaushik Nath, each year host Mongeet (Soul Song Festival) every year during mid-January. in the festival in the premises of “Dekachang”, a resort located in the heart of Majuli in Assam. In this Three day festival, there are multiple workshops hosted by some of the most prominent artists our country has ever seen on subjects like music, art, and film.

When we asked Singer & Songwriter Shankuraj Konwar, one of the mentors on music in this festival, he said, “ Mongeet is truly a great platform to encourage budding artists to showcase and promote their creations in the fields of art, poetry, and music, to nurture and motivate young talents, to guide them with mentorship and provide platforms to exhibit original content. Selected participants from different parts of Assam are mentored by eminent artists, musicians, and actors from across the country on this three-day retreat of exchange of art and culture. This year, notable musicians such as Angaraag Mahanta (Papon), Nikhil Paul George, Dhruva Jyoti Phukan, Rupam Bhuyan, Nilotpal Bora, Anurag Saikia, Tarali Sharma, actor and co-founder of “Mongeet”, Adil Hussain gave away mentoring sessions to the participants. I was truly honored to be among the mentors.”

This year, a new concept “Montulika”, a workshop on art and painting, was an add-on to Mongeet this year where notable painters such as Noni Borpujari, Champak Barbora, Samiran Baruah, Nikhileshwar Baruah, Khanin Das, Madhusudan Das, Bhrigupati Hazarika were part of it.