For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  26 Jan 2022 11:53 |  By RnMTeam

Assamese independent artists were given mentorship by industry-leading artists at ‘Mongeet’ (Soul Song Festival)

MUMBAI: Being an artist is a challenge in itself, as it is very important to create content that is loved by all, yet has a quality to differentiate themselves from others. It’s only with the right mentorship and total dedication that an independent artist can become a successful artist. To boost the confidence and give the right mentorship to talented artists in Assam, veteran actor Adil Hussain and his dear friend Kaushik Nath, each year host Mongeet (Soul Song Festival) every year during mid-January. in the festival in the premises of “Dekachang”, a resort located in the heart of Majuli in Assam. In this Three day festival, there are multiple workshops hosted by some of the most prominent artists our country has ever seen on subjects like music, art, and film.

When we asked Singer & Songwriter Shankuraj Konwar, one of the mentors on music in this festival, he said, “ Mongeet is truly a great platform to encourage budding artists to showcase and promote their creations in the fields of art, poetry, and music, to nurture and motivate young talents, to guide them with mentorship and provide platforms to exhibit original content. Selected participants from different parts of Assam are mentored by eminent artists, musicians, and actors from across the country on this three-day retreat of exchange of art and culture. This year, notable musicians such as Angaraag Mahanta (Papon), Nikhil Paul George, Dhruva Jyoti Phukan, Rupam Bhuyan, Nilotpal Bora, Anurag Saikia, Tarali Sharma, actor and co-founder of “Mongeet”, Adil Hussain gave away mentoring sessions to the participants. I was truly honored to be among the mentors.”

This year, a new concept “Montulika”, a workshop on art and painting, was an add-on to Mongeet this year where notable painters such as Noni Borpujari, Champak Barbora, Samiran Baruah, Nikhileshwar Baruah, Khanin Das, Madhusudan Das, Bhrigupati Hazarika were part of it.

Tags
Assamese Adil Hussain music
Related news
News | 25 Jan 2022

Artist Shefali Saxena's single “Ghoomar” showcases her love for Indian Culture

MUMBAI: Shefali Saxena recently released her single “Ghoomar”. Ghoomar - A Royal Folk is composed by eminent Sitarist Singer Suhel Rais Khan, son of legendary Sitarist Ustad Rais Khan, who has a major contribution in Golden Era of Indian Cinema.

read more
News | 25 Jan 2022

Bob Dylan sells recorded-music catalog

MUMBAI: Legendary music icon Bob Dylan's entire catalog of recorded music has been acquired by Sony Music Entertainment.

read more
News | 25 Jan 2022

Indo American music artist Subhi collaborates with Ed Geater for a new single "Water Raft"

MUMBAI: A sumptuous work by songwriters Subhi and Ed Geater, Water Raft’s smooth and enchanting sound evokes themes of nostalgia, heartfelt warmth and tender reminiscence. The joint effort captivates, building from sparse instrumentation to an entrancing climax.

read more
News | 24 Jan 2022

Divo partners with Niharika entertainment to release their latest South film Shyam Singha Roy on Netflix

MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies has partnered with Niharika Entertainment, an Indian Film Production House based in Hyderabad led by Venkat Boyanapalli to release their latest Telugu blockbuster Shyam Singha Roy on Netflix.

read more
News | 24 Jan 2022

Admirers still can't stop fawning over the charisma and bold looks of Seerat from her song Slow Slow: Check out the fans comments

MUMBAI: Seerat Kapoor is one of the most alluring personalities we have in the Bollywood industry. With her enchanting charisma, the actress has always captured the audience's attention.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Saregama Acquires Telugu Music Catalogue

MUMBAI: In a pathbreaking development for its regional music ambitions, Saregama today announced read more

News
Mirchi announces the winners for the sixth season of ‘Mirchi Flat 983’; Pays a tribute to the COVID-19 heroes

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

News
Tinder's Hottest 100 dating anthems reflecting India's Music taste to find their match

MUMBAI: Pop icon Madonna once said - ‘Music makes people come together’.read more

News
NTIA responds to Prime Ministers announcement on relaxing Plan B restrictions

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says:read more

News
Rizzle introduces a groundbreaking new feature ‘Filmi on Camera’

MUMBAI: Rizzle, a leading creator-first short-video app, has launched a game-changing feature caread more

top# 5 articles

1
Gigi, Zayn 'getting along fine' for sake of daughter post-split

MUMBAI: Supermodel Gigi Hadid and former One Direction star Zayn Malik are reportedly "getting along just fine" as they're trying to work things out...read more

2
On Republic Day, Daler Mehndi will stage India's first virtual live concert in the Metaverse

MUMBAI: Daler Mehndi, the star of the original Green Screen technology revolution in Indian music back in 1998, is all set to present the nation with...read more

3
Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Amaan, Ayaan perform 'Vaishnav Jana To' on sarod

MUMBAI: The sarod rendition of the bhajan 'Vaishnav Jana To' performed by the bigwigs of Indian classical music Padma Vibhushan awardee Ustad Amjad...read more

4
Assamese independent artists were given mentorship by industry-leading artists at ‘Mongeet’ (Soul Song Festival)

MUMBAI: Being an artist is a challenge in itself, as it is very important to create content that is loved by all, yet has a quality to differentiate...read more

5
Indo American music artist Subhi collaborates with Ed Geater for a new single "Water Raft"

MUMBAI: A sumptuous work by songwriters Subhi and Ed Geater, Water Raft’s smooth and enchanting sound evokes themes of nostalgia, heartfelt warmth...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games