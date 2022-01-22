For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  22 Jan 2022 18:11 |  By RnMTeam

Covid concerns make The Fugees shelve reunion tour

MUMBAI: The Fugees -- Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel -- have cancelled their much-awaited reunion tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of the release of their 1996 blockbuster album 'The Score'.

The trio, who were once described by Bono as the "hip-hop Beatles" and immortalised by the song 'Rumble in the Jungle', cited the ongoing Covid surge as the reason for the postponement.

"We anticipate and understand disappointment, but our anniversary tour will not be able to happen," the group wrote on their Instagram account. "The continued Covid pandemic has made touring conditions difficult, and we want to make sure we keep our fans and ourselves healthy and safe."

The post went on to state: "An idea sparked to honour and celebrate this 25th anniversary of 'The Score', but we see now it may not currently be our time for revisiting this past work.

"We're grateful for the special night we did get to share with some of you in New York, with that rare live moment. If opportunity, public safety, and scheduling allow, we hope to be able to revisit this again sometime soon. Thank you for all of your love and support throughout the years."

The reunion tour -- which would have been the group's first in 25 years -- was announced suddenly in September and quickly followed with a concert at Pier 17 in New York, reports 'Variety'.

The 12-city tour was to be launched on November 2 at the United Center in Chicago and cross the U.S. before concluding in Africa, with the final shows taking place in Nigeria and Ghana, but was postponed just three days before it was to begin.

Ironically, The Fugees parted ways after the phenomenal success of 'The Score', with Lauryn Hill going on to become an hip-hop icon, Wyclef Jean did exceedingly well as a soloist (and so did his collaborations with Santana, Destiny's Child and Shakira), and Pras Michel has had an eventful career as singer, filmmaker, political activist and Barack Obama supporter.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
The Fugees Lauryn Hill Wyclef Jean Pras Michel
Related news
News | 23 Sep 2021

Fugees reunite for 'The Score' 25th Anniversary tour

MUMBAI: Hip-hop group Fugees, which comprises Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel, have reunited to announce their first tour in 25 years and first shows in 15 years, celebrating the anniversary of their blockbuster 1996 album 'The Score'.

read more
News | 17 Sep 2020

Grammy-nominated band Lettuce drop animated storybook music video for "Silence Is Golden"

MUMBAI: GRAMMY-nominated funk-jazz-soul-hip-hop-psychedelic-jam-experimental titans Lettuce have issued the eye-catching official video for the instrumental track “Silence Is Golden” off their new album 'Resonate'.

read more
News | 21 Apr 2020

Avitesh Shrivastava unveils upcoming project with another international producer

MUMBAI: Singer, performer, and actor, Avitesh Shrivastava who is a rising star in India has a unique style in his work.

read more
News | 11 Feb 2019

Cardi B makes history at Grammys 2019

MUMBAI: Rapper Cardi B made history by becoming the first solo female artist to win Best Rap Album at the Grammys.

read more
News | 24 Apr 2017

The Midem Artist Accelerator selects Prateek Kuhad as one of the finalists

MUMBAI: Out of an amazing amount of outstanding submissions from around the world, The Midem Artist Accelerator has selected 11 booming talent.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Tinder's Hottest 100 dating anthems reflecting India's Music taste to find their match

MUMBAI: Pop icon Madonna once said - ‘Music makes people come together’.read more

News
NTIA responds to Prime Ministers announcement on relaxing Plan B restrictions

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says:read more

News
Rizzle introduces a groundbreaking new feature ‘Filmi on Camera’

MUMBAI: Rizzle, a leading creator-first short-video app, has launched a game-changing feature caread more

News
Witness the first ever album play out hour for the weekend's Dawn FM exclusively on Radio One's 8@8

MUMBAI: Hold your breath, this one is for real!read more

News
Fantico introduces a list of bollywood collectibles

MUMBAI: Fantico, a digital licensed collectibles platform, focusses on curating assets in the fieread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Harry Styles’s Love On Tour 2022 delayed due to COVID

MUMBAI: Harry Styles has announced new tour dates for another edition of his world tour, Love On Tour 2022. The Grammy Award winner had shared that...read more

2
Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat to perform at 'Covid-safe' Brit Awards

MUMBAI: Musicians Dave, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher and Little Simz are among the first wave of performers revealed for...read more

3
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are parents; welcome baby Via surrogate

MUMBAI: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are walking into their biggest roles yet: The two are parents! The White Tiger actress announced the happy...read more

4
Lata Mangeshkar shows 'signs of improvement', remains in ICU

MUMBAI: The health of legendary singer Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar was showing "signs of improvement" on Saturday and she continues to remain under...read more

5
Sonu Nigam: I can never say no to Subhash Ghai

MUMBAI: Celebrated singer Sonu Nigam, who reunited with veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai for '36 Farmhouse', expressed his gratitude to the filmmaker...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games