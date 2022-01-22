Covid concerns make The Fugees shelve reunion tour

MUMBAI: The Fugees -- Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel -- have cancelled their much-awaited reunion tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of the release of their 1996 blockbuster album 'The Score'.
The trio, who were once described by Bono as the "hip-hop Beatles" and immortalised by the song 'Rumble in the Jungle', cited the ongoing Covid surge as the reason for the postponement.
"We anticipate and understand disappointment, but our anniversary tour will not be able to happen," the group wrote on their Instagram account. "The continued Covid pandemic has made touring conditions difficult, and we want to make sure we keep our fans and ourselves healthy and safe."
The post went on to state: "An idea sparked to honour and celebrate this 25th anniversary of 'The Score', but we see now it may not currently be our time for revisiting this past work.
"We're grateful for the special night we did get to share with some of you in New York, with that rare live moment. If opportunity, public safety, and scheduling allow, we hope to be able to revisit this again sometime soon. Thank you for all of your love and support throughout the years."
The reunion tour -- which would have been the group's first in 25 years -- was announced suddenly in September and quickly followed with a concert at Pier 17 in New York, reports 'Variety'.
The 12-city tour was to be launched on November 2 at the United Center in Chicago and cross the U.S. before concluding in Africa, with the final shows taking place in Nigeria and Ghana, but was postponed just three days before it was to begin.
Ironically, The Fugees parted ways after the phenomenal success of 'The Score', with Lauryn Hill going on to become an hip-hop icon, Wyclef Jean did exceedingly well as a soloist (and so did his collaborations with Santana, Destiny's Child and Shakira), and Pras Michel has had an eventful career as singer, filmmaker, political activist and Barack Obama supporter.
(Source: IANS)
