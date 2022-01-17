Music artist “Tarra” releases her latest pop track “ I’m Not Me When I’m With You”.

Tarra is an upcoming 18 year old songwriter and singer. She recently released her new single “ I’m Not Me When I’m With You” post the success of her previous release “This Isn’t Love”. Taking inspiration from her real life experiences, Tarra is surely making a mark amongst the Indie music circuit in India. The idea for her upcoming song “I’m Not Me When I’m With You”, comes from an experience that she had. Describing the giddy feeling of young love and teenage crushes, the song is basically her confessing, “hey, I am so sorry, but I get so nervous around you that I don’t know how to be myself”! According to the artist, “getting butterflies in your stomach is nice and all, until you get completely flustered and don't know how to act!”.

Song Link:-

Speaking about the song, Tarra says “ We all have a certain someone that we get all nervous and jittery around. When they're close, you can't even think straight, and you start behaving in all sorts of ways. This song is about THAT feeling. The feeling of having a crush. I am an anxious person. Not too long ago, there was a boy I liked. Whenever he spoke to me, I would start freaking out internally. I would tell myself to be cool, calm and collected, but as soon as I was near him, all of that went out of the window. I would lose grip of myself, becoming all jumpy and panicky and acting in ways that I otherwise never would”.

How she began

Tarra hails from Mumbai, India, but her musical sensibilities are global, and she is inspired by international songwriters like Taylor Swift and Julia Michaels. She found her calling in English pop music a few years ago, when she accidentally wrote a song at age 13 and fell head over heels in love with songwriting. She loves playing with words and lyrics. She has always been shy in real life, so her music is how she expresses herself. “Conveying a feeling or message with my words is important to me”, she says.