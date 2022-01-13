Octave Records is coming up with songs for covid warriors

MUMBAI: Octave records will always try to reach its viewers through song based on surrounding situation.You will hear song from this channel every time with short interval.Producer of this channel is Saurabh-Vaibhab and Rachna mishra.
In nov-19 ,2021 octave Records channel has already released romantic song titledLafz Lafz KhudaThe upcoming song to be released on 09-01-2022 on octave Records channel is purely sad Love song based on Love story dedicated to COVID warrior who lost their lives for serving the people.
The song Khuda is composed by Music director Saurabh-VaibhabSinger Shahid Mallya Lyrics by Rachna mishra and Directed by Ajay k Saklani
This exclusive song available on octave records YouTube channel and other streaming platforms.
MUMBAI: Chingari has yet again collaborated to enter another growing regional musical market.read more
MUMBAI: Art Community and Ticketing platform Skillbox recently hired Roydon Bangera to Division Hread more
MUMBAI: Following the statement from the Secretary of State for Education Nadhim Zahawi suggestinread more
MUMBAI: Gaana unveils its latest product feature ‘AutoQueue’ that offers personalised music listeread more
MUMBAI: All India Radio (AIR) decides to double its transmission time in six languages on 3 Januaread more
MUMBAI: Starting 2022 with the right vibe and fun mood, upcoming Indie artist Anurag Halder unveils his latest single - Lapadva. Released today, the...read more
MUMBAI: Ace singer Shreya Ghoshal talks about her upcoming single, 'Uff', featuring 'Naagin 3' fame Heli Daruwala and 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'...read more
MUMBAI: This "Señorita" is slaying the selfie game. Camila Cabello, 24, took to Instagram on Jan. 10 to share sultry bikini photos from her trip to...read more
MUMBAI: India had recorded 1,66,497 fresh cases of the corona virus last week. Cultural events and gatherings got cancelled due to situation. Many...read more
MUMBAI: Celebrated actors Himansh Kohli, Heli Daruwala and Gautam Gulati come together for a bitter-sweet love song 'Meri Tarah'. Produced by Bhushan...read more