Octave Records is coming up with songs for covid warriors

MUMBAI: Octave records will always try to reach its viewers through song based on surrounding situation.You will hear song from this channel every time with short interval.Producer of this channel is Saurabh-Vaibhab and Rachna mishra.

In nov-19 ,2021 octave Records channel has already released romantic song titledLafz Lafz KhudaThe upcoming song to be released on 09-01-2022 on octave Records channel is purely sad Love song based on Love story dedicated to COVID warrior who lost their lives for serving the people.

The song Khuda is composed by Music director Saurabh-VaibhabSinger Shahid Mallya Lyrics by Rachna mishra and Directed by Ajay k Saklani

This exclusive song available on octave records YouTube channel and other streaming platforms.