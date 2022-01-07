For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  07 Jan 2022

A.R. Rahman inspires like no other: Shweta Mohan on 'Mozart of Madras' birthday

MUMBAI: Singer Shweta Mohan on Thursday greeted music director A.R. Rahman with a touching birthday wish, saying he inspired like no other because he created with purpose and thought about the growth of others around him.

The talented singer, who has delivered several chartbusters, took to social media to post her birthday greeting to Oscar winner Rahman.

She said, "Dearest Rahman sir, You inspire like none other because you create with purpose and think for the growth of others around you. You are special because you spread magic everywhere with the wand of your music.

"Much more special because you have a vision for the benefit of the future generations. You have spent your valuable time to think of my growth as a musician. So many more thousands of people who are being uplifted and motivated because of your love, guidance and support.

"Thank you for your love. Always grateful for your being in this world."

Shweta Mohan is one among scores of music directors, singers, producers, directors, actors and fans who have been sending in their birthday wishes to the 'Mozart of Madras'.

(Source: IANS)

