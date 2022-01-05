Teaser out now: Armaan Malik's upcoming English single 'You' is all about love

One of India's favourite singers Armaan Malik is set to offer the ultimate love song of the season as we kick off 2022. Titled 'You', the song is an English single themed on the warm fuzzy feeling of finding your person. The teaser is out now and it hints at a sweeping story of love. The glimpses of the song spark feels with the romantic backdrop of Eiffel Tower, the charming roads surrounding it and the Parisian autumn in the backdrop.

Laced with the signature Armaan Malik magic and a simple yet grand soundscape, the romantic song is poised to win the hearts of the listeners and elevate the independent music scene.

Armaan shares, “I'm thrilled beyond words about presenting 'You'. It’s a song straight from my heart. Apart from the cryptic hinting over social media, I had been keeping the song a secret for far too long and it feels great to be able to finally share its teaser with my fans and to know that everyone will get to hear the song and watch the video in just a few days! This is by far my most ambitious song and project and I just cannot wait for the world to experience it soon!”

Paris is the city of love and I'm so glad that it became the milieu of the most romantic song of my music career.”

Presented by Arista Records (Sony Music USA), sung by Armaan Malik and featuring the multilingual singer, 'You' will be globally available on Armaan's YouTube channel and all the other popular streaming platforms on January 7, 2022.