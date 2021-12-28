For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Voot Select takes you back to 70s Bollywood with dramatic love story ‘Ranjish Hi Sahi’

MUMBAI: After a successful track record of memorable romantic hits, Mukesh Bhatt and Jio Studios are joining hands for their first-ever digital venture, Ranjish Hi Sahi premiering on Voot Select. Created by Mahesh Bhatt, written and directed by Pushpdeep Bhardwaj, the dramatic love story is headlined by Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amrita Puri and Amala Paul who makes her Bollywood debut with the show.

Set against the backdrop of the golden era of 70’s Bollywood with great music, the series revolves around the lives of struggling film director Shankar (Tahir), diva Aamna (Amala Paul) and Shankar’s wife Anju (Amrita). A complicated triangle where the fledgling maverick film director finds a soulmate in the yesteryear A list Bollywood actress, leaving his wife stunned and him torn between two worlds. Will Shankar be able to sort the entangled thread of emotions and turmoil?

Watch the undying tale of forbidden love, packed with passion, temptation, obsession, love, trust, separation, glory, and stardom in Voot Select’s intense drama series – Ranjish Hi Sahi.

