News |  21 Dec 2021 16:25 |  By Tolika Yeptho

"Recreating 'Ajib dastaan hai yeh' was a lot of responsibility", says Ayaana Khan

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Ayaana Khan recreates the original iconic "Ajib dastaan hai yeh" to a heart-warming golden “Ajib dastan” featuring Bhavin Bhanushali under Saregama music.

This song is recreated from the original one so they had a responsibility on their shoulders if they will be able to do justice to the remake of the song or would the audience really love it? “It’s like whenever you make a new song you don’t have much pressure because it is completely raw to the audience. However, with a remake, you must do your best to make justice to the original one and stay alert for all sorts of judgments coming your way. It can be positive or negative”. The original one was and remains a hit song. “Ajib dastan” was written by Shailendra and Mooddy Akkhar and music is composed by Shankar-Jaikishan.

Speaking about remaking her old song, “This idea came from Ramji Gulati who wanted to make this song. He told me that he personally likes the texture of my voice and thinks that my voice will suit the best for this song. That is how we came together, recreated, and recorded this song”. She recalls listening to this song a lot since her childhood as it is her mom’s favorite as well.

The music video was shot in wonderful locations in Armenia. Things were a little problematic for sure due to the pandemic. However, she is delighted by the fact that everything just fell in place and worked well for all, and the song came out beautifully.

Balancing her singing and acting career, “I have always been fond of singing since childhood. I think I got that from my father. It is in our blood it seems. Also, about acting, I always wanted to explore life and myself as a person. Being in front of the camera is also something I enjoy equally as being in front of the microphone. I just try to learn every day and do my best to give out the best with all my love to the audience through my acting. I only hope to perform astonishingly and keep the audience entertained”.

Ayaana Khan Ajib dastan music Ajib dastaan hai yeh
