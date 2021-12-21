Tera Fitoor’ is a love track that marked the romantic debut of Rromeo in the world of Bollywood-relentless romantic voice

MUMBAI: To celebrate, Cheer & commemorate the success of the song, the team hosted a success party. Rromeo has been basking in the success of his superhit song “Tera Fitoor” ever since it was launched worldwide a couple of days ago on digital media and music platforms. The song has become a massive rage among the youth and is being heard & played constantly among the masses.

Rromeo has been in limelight ever since the poster of the song was out and now he is truly elated & overwhelmed by the fantastic and humongous response his song has received and is being praised not just in India but globally too.

'Rromeo'is an artiste who burst into the music scene recently, the adorable Rromeo has made every heart melt with his cuteness. He has set out to be a huge social media sensation

“Tera Fitoor” is high on its musical richness, its subtlety and its uncanny ability to reach deep within the hearts of the audience. The song makes the listeners embark into a blissful world of tranquil music & magnificent ambiance. This heart-melting romantic song has become the "love anthem" of the year.

Exuberance & commemorated at the success of the song Rromeo says, “It will definitely be an unforgettable year for me. I have been receiving lots of calls & messages, Good reviews kind of push you to do better. It's a stepping stone to deliver bigger and better performance in the future.”

Produced by: SAJID QURESHI, Directed by: FARAZ HAIDER, Artist: RROMEO, KAMYA CHOUDHARY, Singer & Music: RROMEO Inbox Pictures Pvt. Ltd. presents RROMEO in Song Tera Fitoor