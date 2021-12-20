Lady Gaga needed psychiatric nurse on 'House Of Gucci' set

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Lady Gaga, who plays Patrizia Reggiani in director Ridley Scott's latest movie 'House Of Gucci', shared that she needed a psychiatric nurse on set because she pushed herself to the limit.

"I had a psychiatric nurse with me towards the end of filming," she said on the Just for Variety podcast, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I sort of felt like I had to. I felt that it was safer for me. That's because I was always Patrizia. I always spoke in my accent. And even if I was speaking about things that weren't related to the movie."

"I wasn't pretending that Maurizio (her husband played by Adam Driver) was waiting for me downstairs - I was still living my life. I just lived it as her," she went on detailing.

"I brought the darkness with me home because her life was dark."

But Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, isn't proud of it.

She said she spoke out about this not to "glorify" her craft, but because "I don't think that any actor should push themselves to that limit."

She said she found it hard to comprehend it herself, "And I ask myself all the time why I do that. I've done some pretty extreme art pieces throughout my career - the things I've put my body through, my mind. It's like a walnut of sadness in my stomach as I say this to you. I don't know why I'm like that.

"I think that the best answer I could give you is I have a sort of romantic relationship with suffering for your art that I developed as a young girl, and it just sometimes goes too far," she claimed.

"And when it does go too far, it can be hard to reel it in on your own."

Noting that "it's not a secret that I'll do anything for art," the Golden Globe Award winner for her role in 'A Star Is Born' confided that she may change her method when she has a kid, because "it could be problematic for a child to be around."

"I probably will completely change this when I have a child, but I don't have a child yet. I want to be available and present for my children in a way that I think when you are acting in that way, it could be problematic for a child to be around."

As for her next role, Gaga would like to switch things up.

"I'd love to do a romantic comedy," she said in the podcast, adding that her longtime manager Bobby Campbell suggested a rom-com after 'Gucci' wrapped.

