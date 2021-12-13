For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  13 Dec 2021 18:52 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Mohit Chauhan appointed as Cultural Envoy Of Mongolia in India

MUMBAI: Indian playback singer Mohit Chauhan is appointed as 'Cultural Envoy Of Mongolia' and what a proud moment for him and our country. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Mongolia in India Mr Dambajav Gandbold met Mohit Chauhan in New Delhi where the singer was appointed the designation by handing over the certificate.

Indian cinema, the culture of art and music has been entertaining and inspiring many across the globe. Getting such recognition shows efforts and sincere commitments towards art and who can set a better example than Mr Mohit Chauhan.

The popular creator shares, "I'm privileged to take this responsibility. This is a new beginning of my chapter and I'm looking forward to taking it as passionately as I took my art and music for years. I'm fortunate to receive so much of love from across the globe and especially Mongolia."

Mohit Chauhan is also an activist and relentlessly works with his NGO, Nivesh, where they help people in saving their lives by providing medical assistance. Not only this, but he also has equal love for animals and runs an initiative called 'Animals Are People Too'.

Tags
Singer Mohit Chauhan Cultural Envoy Of Mongolia
Related news
News | 13 Dec 2021

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain wedding : Singer Aastha Gill and Badshah To Perform At Sangeet Night in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are hosting a grand sangeet for their family members and friends ahead of their big fat wedding and would witness a massive performance by singer Aastha Gill and Badshah.

read more
News | 13 Dec 2021

The most awaited “Ajib dastaan hai yeh” music single by singer & actor Ayaana Khan featuring Bhavin Bhanushali is finally out

MUMBAI: The next music single “Ajib Dastan hai yeh” starring astonishingly talented singer and actor Ayaana Khan with Bhavin Bhanushali is finally out. The music is a melodious remodel of an iconic song “Ajib dastaan hai yeh”.

read more
News | 13 Dec 2021

Neha Kakkar distributed notes of Rs 500 to street kids

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar is one of the sweetest souls to have come across with. Her struggle has been nothing short of an inspiration. Now, a video of the Indian Idol judge is going viral where she was mobbed while handing out Rs 500 cash to street kids and got praised by netizens for the same.

read more
News | 13 Dec 2021

Yasser Desai's upcoming track Badnaam Kiya is a take on modern relationships; singer hopes to create special place in audience's heart with the soulful number

MUMBAI: Singer Yasser Desai, who has belted out chartbusters like Naino Ne Baandhi, Dil Ko Karaar Aaya, Jogi and Twist Kamariya, among others, over the years is all set for the release of his upcoming single titled Badnaam Kiya.

read more
News | 11 Dec 2021

Anu Malik shares fond memory with Kishore Kumar

MUMBAI: Composer and singer Anu Malik has recalled how he was invited by late singer Kishore Kumar to his house on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Platinum-Selling country artist Parker McCollum selects MusicFX

MUMBAI: MusicFX.io (“MusicFX” or the “Company”), a digital community connecting artists to theirread more

News
Gaana - India’s Favorite Music App

MUMBAI: A lot of work has been happening behind the scenes at gaana to take the user experience uread more

News
Believe reinforces its leadership position in India with the acquisition of Think Music, a leader in South India film soundtracks

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, strengthens its leadership iread more

News
BIG FM launches ‘Dhun Workouts’, a unique initiative aimed towards empowering one’s lungs and soul!

MUMBAI: Taking into account the rising health crisis that the country has faced over the past coread more

News
Warner Music Group scores multiple nominations for GRAMMY 2022

MUMBAI: Warner Music Group, one of the "big three" recording companies and the third-largest in tread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Neha Kakkar distributed notes of Rs 500 to street kids

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar is one of the sweetest souls to have come across with. Her struggle has been nothing short of an inspiration. Now, a video of the...read more

2
Hip-hop star Raja Kumari's new single 'Get It In' out now

MUMBAI: After much-celebrated numbers including 'City Slums', 'US' and 'Firestarter', rapper Raja Kumari has come up with her new single 'Get It In...read more

3
'Bob Biswas' fame Yash Kapoor on a roll post the success of the song 'Teeja'!

MUMBAI: With not just an influential surname to his credit, Yash Kapoor’s passion for music has made him one of the most sought-after music talents...read more

4
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain wedding : Singer Aastha Gill and Badshah To Perform At Sangeet Night in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are hosting a grand sangeet for their family members and friends ahead of their big fat wedding and would...read more

5
The most awaited “Ajib dastaan hai yeh” music single by singer & actor Ayaana Khan featuring Bhavin Bhanushali is finally out

MUMBAI: The next music single “Ajib Dastan hai yeh” starring astonishingly talented singer and actor Ayaana Khan with Bhavin Bhanushali is finally...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games