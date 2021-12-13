Singer Mohit Chauhan appointed as Cultural Envoy Of Mongolia in India

MUMBAI: Indian playback singer Mohit Chauhan is appointed as 'Cultural Envoy Of Mongolia' and what a proud moment for him and our country. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Mongolia in India Mr Dambajav Gandbold met Mohit Chauhan in New Delhi where the singer was appointed the designation by handing over the certificate.
Indian cinema, the culture of art and music has been entertaining and inspiring many across the globe. Getting such recognition shows efforts and sincere commitments towards art and who can set a better example than Mr Mohit Chauhan.
The popular creator shares, "I'm privileged to take this responsibility. This is a new beginning of my chapter and I'm looking forward to taking it as passionately as I took my art and music for years. I'm fortunate to receive so much of love from across the globe and especially Mongolia."
Mohit Chauhan is also an activist and relentlessly works with his NGO, Nivesh, where they help people in saving their lives by providing medical assistance. Not only this, but he also has equal love for animals and runs an initiative called 'Animals Are People Too'.
MUMBAI: MusicFX.io (“MusicFX” or the “Company”), a digital community connecting artists to theirread more
MUMBAI: A lot of work has been happening behind the scenes at gaana to take the user experience uread more
MUMBAI: Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, strengthens its leadership iread more
MUMBAI: Taking into account the rising health crisis that the country has faced over the past coread more
MUMBAI: Warner Music Group, one of the "big three" recording companies and the third-largest in tread more
MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar is one of the sweetest souls to have come across with. Her struggle has been nothing short of an inspiration. Now, a video of the...read more
MUMBAI: After much-celebrated numbers including 'City Slums', 'US' and 'Firestarter', rapper Raja Kumari has come up with her new single 'Get It In...read more
MUMBAI: With not just an influential surname to his credit, Yash Kapoor’s passion for music has made him one of the most sought-after music talents...read more
MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are hosting a grand sangeet for their family members and friends ahead of their big fat wedding and would...read more
MUMBAI: The next music single “Ajib Dastan hai yeh” starring astonishingly talented singer and actor Ayaana Khan with Bhavin Bhanushali is finally...read more