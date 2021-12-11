For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  11 Dec 2021 13:57 |  By RnMTeam

Anu Malik shares fond memory with Kishore Kumar

MUMBAI: Composer and singer Anu Malik has recalled how he was invited by late singer Kishore Kumar to his house on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

Talking about how lucky he felt when he visited Kishore Kumar's house, Anu Malik shares: "I am the luckiest person on earth who has had lunch with Kishore Kumar ji. I was invited, and Amit (Kumar) is here, to Gouri Kunj, 'dada' had called me at that time. There was no one in the house, except Kishore da. I had the best Bengali food ever! Fried fish, rice, this and that... and samosas too."

Anu Malik is appearing as a special guest on the show along with Amit Kumar and Saadhna Sargam.

He further adds: "I had acquired a strange liking for him... and dada was sitting there in front of me! There was a portrait of K.L. Saigal saab. I was shocked when I first glanced upon it, it was huge! There dada paid his respects."

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
composer Singer Anu Malik Kishore Kumar The Kapil Sharma Show
Related news
News | 11 Dec 2021

The Monkees singer-songwriter Michael Nesmith dies at 78

MUMBAI: Singer, guitarist and songwriter Michael Nesmith, who was with the 1960s pop group The Monkees, has died at the age of 78. The quartet enjoyed hits like 'Daydream Believer' and 'I'm A Believer', and starred in their own popular TV sitcom.

read more
News | 10 Dec 2021

Bhavin Bhanushali deleted all his Social Media posts, fans are wondering what happened to him

MUMBAI: Bhavin Bhanushali is a popular digital sensation who has a massive fan following on social media.

read more
News | 10 Dec 2021

Earworm: Raghav Sachar's new song 'Soniye' is out

MUMBAI: Singer and music composer Raghav Sachar has released his new music video titled 'Soniye' on Thursday. The video also features Kate Sharma. Presented by Panorama Music, the song is sung and composed by Sachar and penned by Chandan Gokhru.

read more
News | 10 Dec 2021

Travis says he didn't know fans were injured until after Astroworld concert

MUMBAI: Rapper Travis Scott spoke out for the first time about the Astroworld tragedy when radio personality Charlamagne tha God released a nearly hour-long discussion.

read more
News | 08 Dec 2021

Ed Sheeran 'nearly killed' Sir Elton John

MUMBAI: Grammy winning-singer Ed Sheeran "almost killed" legendary English singer-songwriter Elton John while shooting their festive music video after he kicked a "big metal bell" and it came close to hitting his friend on the head.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Platinum-Selling country artist Parker McCollum selects MusicFX

MUMBAI: MusicFX.io (“MusicFX” or the “Company”), a digital community connecting artists to theirread more

News
Gaana - India’s Favorite Music App

MUMBAI: A lot of work has been happening behind the scenes at gaana to take the user experience uread more

News
Believe reinforces its leadership position in India with the acquisition of Think Music, a leader in South India film soundtracks

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, strengthens its leadership iread more

News
BIG FM launches ‘Dhun Workouts’, a unique initiative aimed towards empowering one’s lungs and soul!

MUMBAI: Taking into account the rising health crisis that the country has faced over the past coread more

News
Warner Music Group scores multiple nominations for GRAMMY 2022

MUMBAI: Warner Music Group, one of the "big three" recording companies and the third-largest in tread more

top# 5 articles

1
Kanye "Ye" West tells Kim Kardashian to run right back to him

MUMBAI: Kanye "Ye" West seized the moment to sing directly to Kim Kardashian. During the "Free Larry Hoover" benefit concert on Thursday, Dec. 9, the...read more

2
Watch blonde hair Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson at The Tonight Show

MUMBAI: We can't stop and we won't stop talking about Miley Cyrus' new 'do. The singer showed off her blonde hair with dark streaks during the Dec. 9...read more

3
MonstaX release English language album 'The Dreaming'

MUMBAI: K-pop supergroup Monsta X have released their new English album titled 'The Dreaming'. In addition, they have presented a new single 'You...read more

4
Kim files to be made legally single amid Kanye West divorce

MUMBAI: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has filed to become legally single amid her divorce from rapper Kanye West, as she asks a judge to separate...read more

5
Travis says he didn't know fans were injured until after Astroworld concert

MUMBAI: Rapper Travis Scott spoke out for the first time about the Astroworld tragedy when radio personality Charlamagne tha God released a nearly...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games