Anu Malik shares fond memory with Kishore Kumar

MUMBAI: Composer and singer Anu Malik has recalled how he was invited by late singer Kishore Kumar to his house on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.
Talking about how lucky he felt when he visited Kishore Kumar's house, Anu Malik shares: "I am the luckiest person on earth who has had lunch with Kishore Kumar ji. I was invited, and Amit (Kumar) is here, to Gouri Kunj, 'dada' had called me at that time. There was no one in the house, except Kishore da. I had the best Bengali food ever! Fried fish, rice, this and that... and samosas too."
Anu Malik is appearing as a special guest on the show along with Amit Kumar and Saadhna Sargam.
He further adds: "I had acquired a strange liking for him... and dada was sitting there in front of me! There was a portrait of K.L. Saigal saab. I was shocked when I first glanced upon it, it was huge! There dada paid his respects."
'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: MusicFX.io (“MusicFX” or the “Company”), a digital community connecting artists to theirread more
MUMBAI: A lot of work has been happening behind the scenes at gaana to take the user experience uread more
MUMBAI: Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, strengthens its leadership iread more
MUMBAI: Taking into account the rising health crisis that the country has faced over the past coread more
MUMBAI: Warner Music Group, one of the "big three" recording companies and the third-largest in tread more
MUMBAI: Kanye "Ye" West seized the moment to sing directly to Kim Kardashian. During the "Free Larry Hoover" benefit concert on Thursday, Dec. 9, the...read more
MUMBAI: We can't stop and we won't stop talking about Miley Cyrus' new 'do. The singer showed off her blonde hair with dark streaks during the Dec. 9...read more
MUMBAI: K-pop supergroup Monsta X have released their new English album titled 'The Dreaming'. In addition, they have presented a new single 'You...read more
MUMBAI: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has filed to become legally single amid her divorce from rapper Kanye West, as she asks a judge to separate...read more
MUMBAI: Rapper Travis Scott spoke out for the first time about the Astroworld tragedy when radio personality Charlamagne tha God released a nearly...read more