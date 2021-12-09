Kim Kardashian thanked Kanye "Ye" West for introducing her to the Fashion World at 2021 PCAs

MUMBAI: Kim Kardashian is undoubtedly a style legend. And now she's got the award to prove it!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum made a wildly fabulous splash at the 2021 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Of course, fans of the reality TV personality wouldn't have expected anything less, especially since she's this year's Fashion Icon Award recipient.

The SKIMS founder made a dramatic entrance to accept the prestigious award, presented by former Fashion Icon Award winner Tracee Ellis Ross. And in true Kim K fashion, her speech didn't disappoint!

"To be receiving this award from a fashion icon herself, Tracee, I am so honored." Kim began. "I am honestly so humbled to be here. I mean, I started off as a closet organizer and a stylist. So the fact that I am winning a Fashion Icon Award, it's like a pinch-me moment."

Additionally, Kim also took a moment to thank her ex, Ye (formerly Kanye West), for his keen sense of style and influence.

"Thank you to Kanye for really introducing me to the fashion world," she praised the Donda rapper, whom she filed for divorce from in February after six years of marriage, adding that there was a time when designers didn't want to work with her.

"And I fell in love with fashion," she continued, "and I'm so inspired by so many people. But again, this is a dream that I get to wake up and wear these amazing clothes and just try new things. You know, take a risk."

She concluded, "I'm so humbled. Thank you so much."

Along with her inspiring speech, the KKW Beauty made sure to drop jaws with her one-of-a-kind look.

Similar to her much-buzzed-about 2021 Met Gala ensemble, Kim sported a head-to-toe black outfit by Balenciaga. If anything, she looked like a superhero, wearing thick black sunglasses that she paired with a matching catsuit worn under a mini-dress, tights and pointed heels.

Ahead of accepting her award, an eyewitness told E! News that Kim dashed into the venue at a "lightning speed" in her heels, ready to grace the stage.

The star was spotted attending the event solo. However, her family members showed their support in the crowd, including Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.

Over the years, Kim has continued to make fans swoon with her daring and dazzling fashion. Whether she's pushing the boundaries on the red carpet or running errands in full glam, she never misses a beat in the style department.