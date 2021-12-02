For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  02 Dec 2021 12:48 |  By RnMTeam

Budhi Nu Matke' by Renuka Panwar starring Kanishka Sharma out now on VYRL Haryanvi

MUMBAI: Queen of Haryanvi Music, Renuka Panwar is back with another eye-catching upbeat song titled ‘Budhi Nu Matke’ on VYRL Haryanvi. The video features the very talented Kanishka Sharma who has added a spice to this beautiful music video.

‘Budhi Nu Matke’ adds a new flavour to an ever growing unique relationship between a woman and her mother in law. The music of this fun song is given by Aman Ja Ji while the composition is accredited to Raj Mawar with quirky lyrics by Prince KanhaKheda.

The music video conveys a fun filled relationship between the mother and daughter in law who are seen enjoying and partying together at home, while their husbands are at work. The video brings out the fun part of this otherwise typical relationship. The video is extremely vibrant and is sure to set you in a mood to celebrate life. A happy, vibrant dance song where their energy is unmatched while having blast with their friends. It’s a classic Indian wedding banger which will surely rock the barats this wedding season.

Speaking about her second release with VYRL Haryanvi, RenukaPanwar said, “Budhi Nu Matke is a fun-filled song that highlights a beautiful and fun side of an otherwise stigmatic relationship of a mother and daughter in-law. I love creating songs that are relatable with a unique and fresh flavours of music that my audience loves listening to. Kanishka is undoubtedly very talented and it was fun working with her. It’s been an incredible journey with VYRL Haryanvi and I am blessed to have their support. I am grateful for the love and support I have received from my fans so far and I hope they continue doing the same and shower all their love on Budhi Nu Matke.”

Commenting on the latest release Kanishka Sharma said, “I had a lot of fun shooting for Budhi Nu Matke. The song brings out the happy and fun-filled moments of a Mother and Daughter in law. Renuka is a very talented singer and she brings out her best in every song. I have enjoyed being a part of this incredible team once again. The song will create an everlasting impression and make everyone smile and groove to the peppy beats.”

Tags
Budhi Nu Matke Renuka Panwar Kanishka Sharma VYRL Haryanvi
Related news
News | 19 Nov 2021

VYRL Haryanvi presents ‘Dole Laadle’ by multi-talented superstar Gulzaar Chhaniwala

MUMBAI: VYRL Haryanvi releases Gulzaar Chhaniwala latest song ‘Dole Laadle’ on their official YouTube channel. The captivating song is sung, composed, and written by the multi- talented, superstar Gulzaar Chhaniwala himself, in his inimitable style!

read more
News | 16 Nov 2021

Glimpse of Gulzar's upcoming song 'Dole Ladle' is out now on VYRL Haryanvi

MUMBAI: VYRL Haryanvi is all set to release their third song, ‘Dole Laadle’ by the superstar GulzaarChannawala on the 18th of November.

read more
News | 28 Jul 2021

VYRL Haryanvi’s makes a smashing entry with their first Haryanvi song, Zikr Tera with Sumit Goswami, starring Chetna Pande

MUMBAI: The king of romance, Sumit Goswami and VYRL Haryanvi present, ‘Zikr Tera’, a song written, composed and sung by the eminent singer himself. The song has a beautiful melodic flow with an overwhelming surge of affection that takes hold right from the first note.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Believe reinforces its leadership position in India with the acquisition of Think Music, a leader in South India film soundtracks

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, strengthens its leadership iread more

News
BIG FM launches ‘Dhun Workouts’, a unique initiative aimed towards empowering one’s lungs and soul!

MUMBAI: Taking into account the rising health crisis that the country has faced over the past coread more

News
Warner Music Group scores multiple nominations for GRAMMY 2022

MUMBAI: Warner Music Group, one of the "big three" recording companies and the third-largest in tread more

News
BIG FM forays into social commerce space with BIG Living

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the country's leading radio networks, has ventured into the social coread more

News
TuneCore launches social platforms to accelerate music discovery for Independent Artists
TuneCore

MUMBAI: Leading independent DIY digital music distributor TuneCore, owned by global digital musiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Dhvani Bhanushali's song, Mera Yaar featuring Aditya Seal, is OUT NOW!

MUMBAI: Ever since pop singer Dhvani Bhanushali and actor Aditya Seal started teasing their fans on social media with a few glimpses of their single...read more

2
Singer Jubin Nautiyal's UK tour postponed due to rise of new Covid variant globally

MUMBAI: Singer Jubin Nautiyal who has firmly established himself as one of the frontrunners in the Indian music scene with back of back musical hits...read more

3
Ginni Kapoor leaves fans teary-eyed with Mainu Tere Naal Nahi Rehna

MUMBAI: Punjabi actress Ginni Kapoor has left her lakhs of fans teary-eyed with her new single ‘Mainu Tere Naal Nahi Rehna’. The song is about...read more

4
Shilpa Rao, Darshan Raval and Pritam dropped a wedding festive dance number 'Tere Siva Jag Mein'

MUMBAI: Grammy nominee-singer Shilpa Rao released a new festive dance number “Tere Siva Jag Mein” from Tadap movie. The song was sung by Pritam,...read more

5
Karan Johar on Shershaah's soundtrack being the most-streamed album of the year title: "It makes me immensely happy that the songs have touched 1 billion audio streams"

National, December 1st, 2021: With its engaging narrative and performance, Shershaah has positioned itself into the league of successful and forever...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games