Singer Renuka Panwar gives the perfect new year gift to her fans

MUMBAI: Renuka Panwar, credited with the mega-successful track '52 Gaj Ka Daman' that made her a household name has released her new track 'Naina Ke Teer' with Desi Records as a last treat of the year for her fans.

The track has taken a fantastic start on the charts and is being lauded by music lovers across the country. ‘Naina Ke Teer’ is a fun romantic song that has all the makings of a chartbuster this festive season.

Interestingly, apart from singing 'Naina Ke Teer', Renuka has written and composed the track as well. The song is co-composed by Satya Raj Mishra while Vikram Pannu and Vivek Raghav have sung the track along with Renuka. With a discography boasting of cult tracks like ‘52 gaj ka daman’, ‘Charak Matak’, ‘Kabootar’ and ‘Bahu Mol Ke’, Renuka Panwar rose to fame at a young age and has become one of the most sought-after artists in the Haryanvi Music scene and is taking significant steps to make a mark in other industries as well. ‘Naina Ke Teer’ is another feather in Renuka’s hat and is only bound to enhance her enviable fan following.

Commenting on the same, Renuka says "I am grateful for the love that 'Naina Ke Teer' is receiving. It's my third track with Desi Music after '52 Gaj Ka Daman' and 'Kabootar' and the association with the team is always fruitful. The track is a fun romantic song and I am sure that everyone will connect with it instantly."

The music video of 'Naina Ke Teer' stars Renuka Panwar, Tanu Rawat and Vivek Rawat. With already half a million views on the day of its release, the track is meant to be her next biggest hit!