Watch Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's adorable TikTok video

MUMBAI: Kourtney Kardashian is literally a helicopter parent.
For her and Penelope Disick's latest TikTok video, the two enlisted the help of the reality star's fiancé, Travis Barker.
In the clip, posted on the mom and daughter's joint account on the night of Saturday, Nov. 27, the three individually spin around wildly to the tune of Bosnian singer Fazlija's 2016 song "Helikopter," a favorite among TikTok users in recent weeks. As Penelope, 9, keeps spinning, Travis pulls Kourtney into an embrace, and a couple seconds later, the little girl appears to stop recording.
Kourtney and Travis, who got engaged in October, have often showed PDA on both social media and while out in public. The two, who are each parents of three, have been dating for about 11 months and often spend time with their blended families, including during trips. Kourtney, 42, and Travis recently celebrated his 46th birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with Penelope and little brother Reign Disick, 6, and the rocker's son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 15.
Watch Kourtney and Penelope's latest joint TikTok video below:
MUMBAI: Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, strengthens its leadership iread more
MUMBAI: Taking into account the rising health crisis that the country has faced over the past coread more
MUMBAI: Warner Music Group, one of the "big three" recording companies and the third-largest in tread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the country's leading radio networks, has ventured into the social coread more
MUMBAI: Leading independent DIY digital music distributor TuneCore, owned by global digital musiread more
MUMBAI: Singer-actress Lady Gaga thought it was "extra important" to have an Italian accent in everyday situations for her role in 'House Of Gucci',...read more
MUMBAI: South Korea's defence ministry has stressed the need for "prudence" in considering whether to allow active-duty military service exemptions...read more
MUMBAI: Kourtney Kardashian is literally a helicopter parent. For her and Penelope Disick's latest TikTok video, the two enlisted the help of the...read more
MUMBAI: Grammy winning-singer Adele's '30' enjoyed the biggest opening numbers of any blockbuster album in 2021, as expected, with 839,000 album-...read more
MUMBAI: 'Atrangi Re' starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush served a wholesome treat to the audience with its perfectly cut trailer, which...read more