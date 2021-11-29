For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  29 Nov 2021 21:41 |  By RnMTeam

Watch Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's adorable TikTok video

MUMBAI: Kourtney Kardashian is literally a helicopter parent.

For her and Penelope Disick's latest TikTok video, the two enlisted the help of the reality star's fiancé, Travis Barker.

In the clip, posted on the mom and daughter's joint account on the night of Saturday, Nov. 27, the three individually spin around wildly to the tune of Bosnian singer Fazlija's 2016 song "Helikopter," a favorite among TikTok users in recent weeks. As Penelope, 9, keeps spinning, Travis pulls Kourtney into an embrace, and a couple seconds later, the little girl appears to stop recording.

Kourtney and Travis, who got engaged in October, have often showed PDA on both social media and while out in public. The two, who are each parents of three, have been dating for about 11 months and often spend time with their blended families, including during trips. Kourtney, 42, and Travis recently celebrated his 46th birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with Penelope and little brother Reign Disick, 6, and the rocker's son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 15.

Watch Kourtney and Penelope's latest joint TikTok video below:

Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker TikTok music Penelope Disick
Believe reinforces its leadership position in India with the acquisition of Think Music, a leader in South India film soundtracks

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, strengthens its leadership iread more

News
BIG FM launches ‘Dhun Workouts’, a unique initiative aimed towards empowering one’s lungs and soul!

MUMBAI: Taking into account the rising health crisis that the country has faced over the past coread more

News
Warner Music Group scores multiple nominations for GRAMMY 2022

MUMBAI: Warner Music Group, one of the "big three" recording companies and the third-largest in tread more

News
BIG FM forays into social commerce space with BIG Living

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the country's leading radio networks, has ventured into the social coread more

News
TuneCore launches social platforms to accelerate music discovery for Independent Artists
TuneCore

MUMBAI: Leading independent DIY digital music distributor TuneCore, owned by global digital musiread more

