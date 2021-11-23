Watch Jennifer Lopez look like a bride at the 2021 AMAs performance

MUMBAI: Jennifer Lopez's latest performance will leave your jaw...on the floor.

To nobody's surprise, the Marry Me actress shut down the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21. J.Lo turned heads at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, making sure all eyes were on her swoonworthy look and mesmerizing performance.

The music sensation returned to the American Music Awards stage to debut her new single for a live audience, "On My Way," which is from her upcoming rom-com, Marry Me, also starring Owen Wilson and Maluma.

For the ballad, the superstar delivered a bridal fashion moment that gave us some Sex and the City vibes. And we couldn't help but wonder....is J.Lo a Carrie?!

While the "Jenny On the Block" singer didn't grace us with her fashionable presence on the red carpet, she more than made up for it by staging an outfit change during her performance.

Starting off the ballad wearing a black suit jacket, the JLo Beauty founder walked behind a screen projecting scenes from Marry Me before stepping out in a blush corset dress with a tulle skirt and veil. The skirt gave us Carrie Bradshaw while the hair accessory delivered big bridal energy.

Last year, J.Lo and Maluma took the AMAs by storm with their performance of "Pa' Ti" and "Lonely."

The dynamic duo's show was so sexy that fans couldn't help but compare it to Beyoncé's risqué performance of "Drunk in Love" at the 2014 Grammy Awards.