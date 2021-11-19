For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  19 Nov 2021 13:54

'Tumbe Te Zumba' sets the mood for 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'

MUMBAI: After releasing the title track with thumping beats, the makers of 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' have now released the second song from the film titled 'Tumbe Te Zumba'.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor wowed the audience with the trailer of their upcoming rom-com 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'.

The song comes at a point in the film when Aayushman's character starts falling for Vaani's.

Visually, the track covers a broad range of locations and portrays the growing chemistry between its two leads. It starts off on a peepy note with Punjabi folk elements before metamorphosing into a full-blown fusion of contemporary and folk with moist snare and claps forming a major part of its percussive set-up.

The track is composed by music director duo Sachin-Jigar, who have also gone behind the mic along with Sukhwinder Singh to create a modern upbeat track with lyrics penned by I.P. Singh.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor of 'Rock On!' fame, 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' is a light-hearted rom-com with a social message at its core, a trademark of Ayushman Khurrana's brand of entertainment. The film produced by T-Series in collaboration with Guy In The Sky Pictures, is set to release theatrically on December 10.

(Source: IANS)

