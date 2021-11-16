For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  16 Nov 2021 14:44 |  By RnMTeam

'Ee Raathale' song from 'Radhe Shyam' features surreal imagery

MUMBAI: 'Ee Raathale', the much-anticipated first single from 'Radhe Shyam', was released on Monday.

The song is set to tune by Justin Prabhakaran. It is penned by a different lyricist in each language – Krishna Kanth (Telugu), Karky (Tamil), Dhananjay Ranjan (Kannada), and Joe Paul (Malayalam). The Hindi version of the song is to be out soon, sources suggest.

A lyrical video features animated visuals based on Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's love story, which has caught the attention of all. A pink car crashes into the water, as the pair travel through the universe, things like the first aid kits, stethoscopes splatter in the water, while the focus shifts to a beautiful red rose, denoting their lovely bond.

The lyrics reveal the context of two lovers and whether it's written in their destiny to meet. The song hints at the crux of the movie, as the lines decode that fate of the lovers playing hide and seek with their destiny.

Written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Prabhas Uppalapati plays Vikram the palmist in 'Radhe Shyam'. Billed to be an epic love story, Pooja Hegde appears in the female lead role, while Sachin Khadekar, Bhagyashree, and Kunaal Roy Kapoor are in significant roles.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Ee Raathale Radhe Shyam Justin Prabhakaran Krishna Kanth
Related news

No results found.

RnM Biz

News
Fears vaccine certification extension will sound death Knell for hospitality sector

MUMBAI: Scotland’s hospitality trade bodies (NTIA, SBPA, SHG, SLTA, UKH) have today released joiread more

News
Keeping alive the spirit of Children’s Day, Kids Are In For ‘Screen-free’ Music, Rhymes, Stories & Podcasts By Gaana!

MUMBAI: With parents striving to decrease the screen time of their children across India, kids coread more

News
The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) ranked as the 6th largest Society by revenues in Asia-Pacific region

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), a representative body of music composread more

News
Siddhant Chaturvedi is all praises for Moj creator Himanshu Shrivastav

MUMBAI: It is always nice to be appreciated…but what happens when Bollywood’s next big thing saysread more

News
Songdew in Partnership with HT Media Ltd. Unveils the Most Comprehensive Artist Management Programme - SURGE

MUMBAI: Songdew in partnership with HT Media Ltd.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Khushalii Kumar wraps up the shoot of her Debut film with R Madhavan and Aparshakti Khurana in Mumbai

MUMBAI: R. Madhavan, Khushalii Kumar and Aparshakti Khurana wrapped the shoot of Kookie Gulati’s Dhokha round D corner produced by T-Series. The film...read more

2
NOVODOR releases debut EP 'OPEN THE NOVODOR' alongside visual accompaniment for 'Favorite'

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated talent NOVODOR returns to the release radar with the highly-anticipated 4-track ‘OPEN THE NOVODOR’ EP, which kicked off...read more

3
'Ee Raathale' song from 'Radhe Shyam' features surreal imagery

MUMBAI: 'Ee Raathale', the much-anticipated first single from 'Radhe Shyam', was released on Monday. The song is set to tune by Justin Prabhakaran....read more

4
'Ee Raathale' song from 'Radhe Shyam' features surreal imagery

MUMBAI: 'Ee Raathale', the much-anticipated first single from 'Radhe Shyam', was released on Monday. The song is set to tune by Justin Prabhakaran....read more

5
Glimpse of Gulzar's upcoming song 'Dole Ladle' is out now on VYRL Haryanvi

MUMBAI: VYRL Haryanvi is all set to release their third song, ‘Dole Laadle’ by the superstar GulzaarChannawala on the 18th of November. The power-...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games