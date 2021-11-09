For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  09 Nov 2021

‘Devastated’ Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott denies to be aware of any fatalities

MUMBAI: Kylie Jenner on Sunday said both she and her partner, rapper Travis Scott, were “unaware of any fatalities” until after the Astroworld Festival ended on Friday
The reality TV star and mogul said the couple was “devastated” that at least eight people, including a 14-year-old, were killed in a chaotic crowd surge, which occurred at the Houston event.

In a message posted to Instagram, Jenner made “clear” that she and Scott were “unaware of any fatalities” until after the show had concluded, adding, “In no world would we have continued filming or performing.”

