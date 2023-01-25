Shakti's 50th Anniversary World Tour: With Bengaluru as their first stop, the iconic supergroup drew more than 2000 spectators, making the live concert a huge success

MUMBAI: Almost a half-century ago, Shakti enthralled the world with the power and magic of their music. And in 2023, their journey still continues! This January 20th (Friday), Bangalore resounded with music as many tuned in for a live concert of ‘Shakti’, the iconic Indo-Jazz fusion band that comprises living legends - guitarist John McLaughlin, tabla player Zakir Hussain, violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan, vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, and percussionist V. Selvaganesh. To mark the internationally-renowned band’s golden anniversary, the supergroup has come together for a World Tour and kick-started it with their first show in Bangalore.

Presented by JSW Group, promoted and produced by India’s leading live entertainment platform, Paytm Insider, and India’s most awarded experiential and culture marketing company, Hyperlink Brand Solutions, in partnership with HSBC Bank and co-sponsored by 100 Pipers Glassware and The Hindu, the event was held at the Jayamahal Palace Hotel. Radio One also came onboard as the event’s radio partner. Shakti’s live concert was a huge success, thanks to the aura created by their infectious happy sound! The quintet of the iconic band presented a fabulous fusion of Jazz Rock, Hindustani Classical and Carnatic, which is termed ‘fusion music’- a genre that Shakti has birthed and offered the audience an exhilaratingly breathtaking sonic experience.

Unifying the music of North and South India along with western harmony, the dynamic transcontinental musical group drew in 2000+ attendees from all across the city. The historic concert was around 130 minutes in duration and fans of all ages gathered under one roof to witness an unforgettable experience. Moreover, the most electrifying acoustic group also left their fans in awe as they performed from their all-new special album.

Varun Khare, Business Head, Paytm Insider, said, “We at Paytm Insider are really glad to have the opportunity of collaborating with Hyperlink Brand Solutions and bringing forth the groundbreaking global fusion artists of all time ‘Shakti’ who have been enrapturing audiences with their ‘east-meets-west musical confluence’. For the opening performance of their 50th Anniversary Tour, we had gone the extra mile to ensure that music lovers have the best time at Shakti’s opening concert in Bangalore and are able to share that unfathomable deep connection that is only possible during live acts. The live concert was a great start to their tour as it drew in more than 2000 viewers and offered fans a magnificent and fulfilling experience.”

Rachna Panikker, Vice President, Culture Marketing & Intellectual Properties at Hyperlink Brand Solutions, stated, “Shakti has a very distinct acoustic sound and the audience could sense the strong dose of Indian music in their mix. Every minute was fabulous and the new compositions from their newly launched album made a great impact. We are thrilled that the event and the artists garnered a lot of appreciation from the fans as it always does and we are looking forward to making Shakti’s upcoming live concerts a grand success just like the Bangalore concert.”

