Marathi Actor Abhyangh becomes ‘Radio Ka Poster Boy’ as he joins 104.2 Mirchi Love

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no. 1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has brought on board the much-loved Marathi actor Abhyangh Kuvalekar as 104.3 Mirchi 98.3 Love’s newest RJ. Joining the Mirchi family, RJ Abhyangh is all set to entertain Punekars with his brand-new show titled Maska Morning,starting on 18th May, from Monday through Saturday, from 7 am to 11 am only on Mirchi Love.

Known for his exceptional performances in the Marathi film industry RJ Abhyangh will now be seen engaging with the Punekars as he kickstarts his journey as an RJ hosting over four diverse segments - Direct Dil Se, Fashiongram, Yeh Nahi Dekha Toh Kya Dekha, and Aaj Abhi Isi Waqt. Talking about everything from food and fashion, to giving relationship advice to the listeners, RJ Abhyangh will bring music, entertainment, conversations, and connect with Punekars through the power of radio. That’s not all! In his show, RJ Abhyangh will also invite some of the most popular guest celebrities from the entertainment industry for candid chats as well as play some fun game called ‘Love Meter’ With them.

Catch RJ Abhyangh’s star-studded launch as actor-director Mrinal Kulkarni, along with popular celebs like Sumeet Raghavan, Sudhanshu Pandey, Ashmit Patel, Anuja Sathe, Shruti Marathe, Soha Ali Khan, Nivedita Saboo, Sonalee Kulkarni, Saurabh Gokhaale, and Shreyas Talpade welcome himby joining him on-air for the premiere of his show this Wednesday, May 18th 2022, at 7 am only on 104.2 Mirchi Love.

Follow @abhyangh_official and @mirchilovepune for more updates.