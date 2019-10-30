Hungama Music partners with MY FM to create original content

MUMBAI: Hungama Music, one of the leading music and music video streaming platforms in the country owned by Hungama Digital Media, has partnered with MY FM, a pioneer and leading brand in the radio space, owned by DB Corp Ltd.

Through the association Hungama Music and MY FM will work together to create music-driven original content headlined by popular RJs from MY FM. As a part of the association, hit shows from MY FM will soon be available to stream on Hungama Music. Additionally, the partnership will also enable users to seamlessly access Hungama Music directly from MY FM’s web and WAP destinations – myfmIndia.com.

The association will leverage Hungama’s vast digital presence and MY FM’s deep understanding of individual market preferences in the 30 cities they operate, to offer original content that is interactive, engaging and deeply-rooted in music. Two original shows, ‘My Hindi Top 10 with RJ Kartik’ and ‘My Punjabi Top 10 with RJ Vikas’ are already available to stream on Hungama Music, with new episodes of each available every week. Going beyond regular countdowns, both the shows offer listeners added insights and trivia on the songs, further enhancing their music listening experience. Taking the experience a step ahead, hit shows from MY FM will soon be available for Hungama Music users to stream and enjoy at their convenience. Further, the association will also augment the music listening experience of all myfmIndia.com users by allowing them easy access to Hungama Music that offers more than ten million songs and music videos in 20 plus Indian and international languages.

This is in addition to thousands of curated playlists that make it easier for users to explore and enjoy music based on their mood and situations, and from their favourite artists, actors or genres. Users will also be able to enjoy a multitude of online radio channels offered by Hungama Music from MY FM’s online destination.

Speaking about the association, Hungama Digital Media COO Siddhartha Roy, said, “Audiences on music streaming platforms are increasingly seeking content that is unique and differentiated. Through our existing library of original shows, Hungama Spotlight, Hungama Music Room and Endrendrum Punnagai in Tamil, we offer content that is exclusive and deeply entrenched in music. We are excited to work with MY FM to create original content and offer their content on our platform, both of which will help us enrich the user experience even further. Additionally, we are certain that a convenient access to our extensive multi-lingual and multi-genre library through myfmIndia.com will be appreciated by the users.”

MY FM Chief Operating Officer Rahul Namjoshi said, “At MY FM we are constantly striving to enhance the experience of our listeners by bringing something unique and engaging. We are living up to this promise by partnering with Hungama Music that will help us create original music-related content which will be exclusive to our platforms. The partnership will help us extend our promise of offering the best music to our 20 million plus on-air and online listeners, by providing them with a unique opportunity to gain on-demand access to an extensive library of music and curated playlists. This will also help us take our existing library to a wider digital audience. We look forward to working with Hungama Music and making the music listening experience a wholesome experience.”

One of the leading music streaming platforms in the country, Hungama Music has led the digital streaming revolution in India and crafted an enriching experience for music lovers worldwide. Its multi-genre, multi-lingual and freemium library, original content, online radio channels and curated playlists make music streaming a fulfilling experience for users.