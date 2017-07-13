RadioandMusic
RNM
| 14 Jul 2017
resources
News
BARC Week 27: B4U Music pushes back Sony MIX; Sony Rox HD enters the chart
Events
Event Management | 08 Jul 2017

Winners of WOW Awards and Convention Asia 2017: Event Intellectual Properties

MUMBAI: WOW Awards and Convention Asia is the largest business and recognition platform for MICE, Live Marketing and Entertainment Industry. Happened on 6-8 July at New Delhi Aerocity, 2017 continues its growth story with an anticipated 1200 event planners, speakers and exhibitors from over 22 count...

Most Viewed
Tags:
BARC India Data | Broadcast Audience Research Council | BARC | B4U Music | Sony Mix | Sony Rox HD |

MUMBAI: In week 27 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) saw some noteworthy changes in the chart. B4U Music at the third place witnessed a rise in numbers from 85383 Impressions (‘000s) to 103608 Impressions (‘000s). Though Last week’s third-place holder Sony MIX saw a rise in its numbers from 86934 Impressions (‘000s) to 94462 Impressions (‘000s), the channel got pushed back to the fourth place by B4U Music.

Mastiii witnessed a rise in numbers from 161622 Impressions (‘000s) to 170737 Impressions (‘000s), stayed at the top of the chart. 9XM witnessed a slight dip in numbers from 115710 Impressions (‘000s) to 107343 Impressions (‘000s), however, got the second place.

MTV Beats finished the week 27 at the fifth position with 87475 Impressions (‘000s).

Among other Hindi music channels, Channel V pushed back Zee ETC Bollywood to the tenth position with 28533 Impressions (‘000s).

Sony Rox HD entered the chart with 1090 Impressions (‘000s), positioned at the very last.

Channel Name

Impressions '000

Mastiii

170737

9XM

107343

B4U Music

103608

Sony MIX

94462

MTV Beats

87475

9X Jalwa

74428

Zoom

42787

Bindass Play

35067

Channel V

28533

Zee ETC Bollywood

28353

Music India

18061

VH1

3427

Dhamaal

2025

9XO

1760

MTV Beats HD

936

Sony Rox HD

885

related stories
resources  |  06 Jul 2017

BARC Week 26: Mastiii continues to be at the top; MTV Beats HD enters chart

MUMBAI: In week 26 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) did not see significant changes in the chart. Mastiii being the champ, witnessed increase in numbers from 158171 Impressions (‘000s) to 161622 Impressions (‘000s) and stayed in the lead. 

resources  |  22 Jun 2017

BARC Week 24: B4U Music pushes Sony Mix; Mastiii stays on top

MUMBAI: Week 24 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), did not see a striking change in the positions of the channels. Mastiii witnessed a rise in the numbers from 143304 Impressions (‘000s) to 156443 Impressions (‘000s), maintained its position at the top.

resources  |  16 Jun 2017

BARC Week 23: Sony MIX overtakes B4U Music; MTV Beats HD re-enters the chart

MUMBAI: Week 23 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), did see a striking change in the positions of the channels.

explore RNMbiz

resources

mobile digital

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2017 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group