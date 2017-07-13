BARC Week 27: B4U Music pushes back Sony MIX; Sony Rox HD enters the chart

MUMBAI: In week 27 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) saw some noteworthy changes in the chart. B4U Music at the third place witnessed a rise in numbers from 85383 Impressions (‘000s) to 103608 Impressions (‘000s). Though Last week’s third-place holder Sony MIX saw a rise in its numbers from 86934 Impressions (‘000s) to 94462 Impressions (‘000s), the channel got pushed back to the fourth place by B4U Music.

Mastiii witnessed a rise in numbers from 161622 Impressions (‘000s) to 170737 Impressions (‘000s), stayed at the top of the chart. 9XM witnessed a slight dip in numbers from 115710 Impressions (‘000s) to 107343 Impressions (‘000s), however, got the second place.

MTV Beats finished the week 27 at the fifth position with 87475 Impressions (‘000s).

Among other Hindi music channels, Channel V pushed back Zee ETC Bollywood to the tenth position with 28533 Impressions (‘000s).

Sony Rox HD entered the chart with 1090 Impressions (‘000s), positioned at the very last.