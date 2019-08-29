RadioandMusic
Unboxing Artist 2.0: Numero Uno unboxes three musicians, hunts for more
MUMBAI: After the successful launch of their campaign ‘Unboxing artists’, Numero Uno takes ahead the opportunity and unboxes three new artists in their ongoing campaign, ‘Unboxing artist 2.0’.

Been one of the oldest Jeanswear brands, Numero Uno speak the ‘I’ in every Denim wearer. They call on the rebel spirit of today’s generation and treasures their quirks and divergent attributes that screams ‘DenIM’ (read then I am) in them.

Denim has always been associated with youth, who believe in themselves and refuses to be labeled by the society, Numero Uno, which is India’s first indigenously manufactured denim label, promotes such art that keeps the youth spirit alive with their eloquent music. They now bring three new artists who cultivate the new music with their poetic aesthetics.

Taba Chake, a fingerstyle guitarist, from Arunachal, loves being called complicated by his friends.

The city musician, who is affluent in English, Hindi and Nyishi says, “if setting my own path makes me a lost cause, Den I’M.”

Another artist, who is unboxed by Numero Uno in their campaign, is Raghav Meattle who believes in creating his own content and is not intrigued by fame or money.

He says, “If chasing after the truth makes me paranoid, DEN I’M.”

Watch here

The third artist, Aarifah Rebello calls herself awkward, nervous and shy, but builds some unconventional music via vocals, with her guitar and even with a set of drums.

She says, “If you still think being awkward makes me a misfit, DEN I’M.”

Watch here

Speaking about the campaign, Numero Uno marketing head Asha Esther Jaikishan says, “We received a lot of appreciation and love for our campaign ‘Unboxing artist’ and that’s when we decided to continue with ‘Unboxing artist 2.0’ and appreciate the talent of our country. We are on a lookout for more such underdog artists who don’t get the opportunity to portray their expertise. We will help them launch their skills and flair with this ongoing unboxing artist programme.”

With this, Numero Uno is on a hunt for the new progressive talent in our country to showcase their dexterity in music and get a chance to be launched by the brand. They are running an online contest for the budding singer/songwriter to upload an original song/composition on social media (Instagram/Facebook) and tag the brand. The winner will get a chance to be launched exclusively by the brand and record an original composition, a music video and an opportunity to perform an intimate live gig.

So all the budding artists, it’s time to gird your loins for this amazing opportunity and be launched by Numero Uno.

Watch here

