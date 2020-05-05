PTC Punjabi, MY FM come together for 'Swag Te Superstar with RJ Meenakshi'

MUMBAI: MY FM, the radio arm of DB Corp Ltd, and PTC Punjabi, the flagship television channel of PTC Network have come together to launch a brand new chat show ‘Swag Te Superstar’ in a bid to keep their audience afresh with unique concepts. The one-of-its-kind chat show will witness RJ Meenakshi get up close & personal with top Punjabi superstars about their lockdown experiences and up the entertainment quotient with some fun games and entertaining performances.

‘Swag Te Superstar’ with RJ Meenakshi will witness two power-houses of entertainment- MY FM & PTC Punjabi; join hands for the first time. The 15-day alliance, has a stellar line up of artistsSukhbir Singh, ParmishVerma, GurnamBhullar, GippyGrewal, Aashta Gillto name a few, the show will feature one superstar daily. TV episode goes on air at 8.30pm daily on PTC Punjabi and Radio Show goes On Air at 10am in the morning at MY FM across Punjab and Haryana stations of MY FM. The digital simulcast will happen at 5.30pm through both MY FM and PTC social media handles.

Announcing the launch of ‘Swag Te Superstar’, Rabindra Narayan, Managing Director & President, PTC Network, said, “While the world is facing a health crisis, we at PTC Network continue to evangelise ‘Positivity’. As a seasoned broadcaster, we’ve taken a lead in innovating and presenting original and fresh content to our audience reeling under the anxiety around the pandemic. We hope with this ingenious alliance between PTC Network and My FM and our other ground-breaking novelties, we can entertain them during the lockdown and bring them some positivity.”

Sharing his views on the alliance, Mr. Rahul Namjoshi, COO, MY FM, adds; “Unprecedented and uncertain times brings out some of the best concepts, both MY FM and PTCNetwork share the same ideology of spreading positivity and hope along with a big dose of daily entertainment for its audience. We hope to add a big smile to millions of people with this initiative.”