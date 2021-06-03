RadioandMusic
RNM
| 03 Jun 2021
mobile digital
News
Chingari joins forces with CELEBYTE for True Entertainment
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Apps | Chingari | Celebyte | music | Songs |

MUMBAI: It’s another round of fun-filled collaboration for Chingari, India’s very own short-video commerce platform with 60M plus users. The popular entertainment app teams up with Celebyte, India’s the fastest-growing celeb-engagement platform. This is yet another golden opportunity for users to share Chingari style videos and interact with their favourite celebs Celebyte style. Celebyte is the brainchild of Armsprime, India’s no 1 celeb-tech company.

Sumit Ghosh, CEO & Co-founder, Chingari, shares similar emotions. “Our platform always looks forward to providing our users with unique opportunities to utilize Chingari. Platforms like Chingari are all about innovations in video creativity, and making online interactions more entertaining. This collaboration with Celebyte is a step ahead in this regard.”

The association is the talk of the town in the world of online video sharing and celeb-fan interaction platforms. Sanjay Tripathy, Co-founder & CEO of Armsprime, reveals, “We are happy to be associated with Chingari, India's number one short video platform. This association will boost our objectives of connecting celebs with fans and brands and also provide an engaging platform and wider reach. Our goal has been to serve as a facilitator in the celeb-engagement process and with this collaboration; we hope to cross new milestones.”

“We, at Chingari, believe in staying true to its name,” Deepak Salvi, COO & Co-founder, Chingari, mentions. “We want the creative fires within Chingari & Celebyte users to take a step forward. The video sharing and celeb-engagement supplement & complement each other in letting users have online fun while being star struck in a unique fashion.”

Chingari is already popular all over as a platform to download & upload videos, chat with friends, interact with new people, share content, browse through feed, and more. Celebyte, meanwhile, is a one-point platform for celeb interactions. Users connect with their preferred celebrities via personalised video calls, video and text messages. The platform also meets the marketing needs of brands & businesses. It already has 2500+ celebs onboard and is working to create alternatives to traditional social media platforms, helping celebs and influencers build engagement through novel monetisation channels.

This collaboration between Chingari and Celebyte will surely create a wave amongst users of both the platforms. It is an engagement found within entertainment in every sense.

related stories
music services  |  02 Jun 2021

Radio City Launches ‘Little Shots with Telly Sensation, Rubina Dilaik, hosted by RJ Sheetal

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched ‘Little Shots by RJ Sheetal’ with Telly sensation, Rubina Dilaik.

private fm stations  |  28 May 2021

BIG FM celebrates the indomitable spirit of Bengaluru through their latest show ‘Namma Super Bengaluru’ with RJ Rockstar Rohit

MUMBAI: Through their unique content and thought provoking offerings, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks of the country, is known to provide entertainment with a purpose and inspire its listeners.

music services  |  24 May 2021

Shamir Tandon encourages the youth through his digital property, ‘Learnings from the Legends: The distance between 99 and 100’

MUMBAIThe second wave of the pandemic has not only swept hundreds of lives with itself but it has also left our minds to viver with a million thoughts and a thousand questions.

explore RNMbiz

resources

mobile digital

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2021 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group