All India Radio to launch in Guwahati in September

MUMBAI: All India Radio will be launching an FM station in September in Guwahati. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Prasar Bharti Board chairman A Surya Prakash had recently met in Guwahati to discuss the same.

The team also tweeted about the meet yesterday:

.@prasarbharati Chairman A Surya Prakash meets Assam CM @sarbanandsonwal in Guwahati.#AIRPics: Manas Pratim pic.twitter.com/1S50mI9DyG — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) July 3, 2018

As per the reports in media, Chief Minister Sonowal discussed and highlighted the role media wings of Prasar Bharati could play in projecting Assam and the Northeast in the national landscape. He asked the chairman to capitalize its resources to showcase the success stories of the region for national and international viewers.

Sonowal also emphasised on adopting a more aggressive agenda by the government media agencies to sustain and excel in today’s competitive world of media. He also underlined various initiatives being implemented in the state and the progress made in different fields so far.

Further, the chairman informed that I&B Ministry has drawn a comprehensive plan to boost its media wings and several other involvements have been made.