News |  23 May 2024 11:42 |  By RnMTeam

The Dollyrots release official video for 'Trees Sway'

MUMBAI: The Dollyrots—Kelly Ogden (bass and vocals), Luis Cabezas (guitar and vocals), and Simon Hancock (drums)—have released the official video for their emotional ballad, "Trees Sway." Watch it here:

"Trees Sway" is taken from their recent album, Night Owls. Cabezas shares, "I was gifted the song in a dream and woke up abruptly, turned to Kelly and said, 'Turn your phone audio record on, I'll be right back.' I grabbed a guitar and played the whole thing, front to back, complete with lyrics in one go. That became the song, and when she sang it for the record, it took on a life of its own."

The band is set to embark on the Wrapped In The Sunshine Tours, hitting the West Coast in June with Diesel Boy and Go Betty Go on select dates, and East Coast dates in July with The Boreouts and Soraia. The full list of tour dates is below, and tickets are available at Tour — THE DOLLYROTS.

Ahead of the June shows, the band will be releasing a limited edition 7-inch single on colored vinyl via Wicked Cool Records, featuring two brand new tracks produced by the band and longtime collaborator John Fields (Meet Me At The Altar, Jimmy Eat World, Soul Asylum).

Known for their infectious and high-energy pop-punk anthems, Night Owls (October 2023/Wicked Cool Records) is the latest LP from the band. Listen to it on your favorite streaming platform here: https://orcd.co/nightowls

On tour -

West Coast:

June 14 at the Funhouse in Seattle, WA with Diesel Boy

June 15 at Twilight Café in Portland, OR with Diesel Boy

June 16 at John Henry’s in Eugene, OR with special guests

June 17 at Harlow’s in Sacramento, CA with Go Betty Go

June 18 at Bottom of the Hill in San Francisco, CA with Go Betty Go

June 19 at Full Circle in Fresno, CA with Go Betty Go

June 20 at The Echo in Los Angeles, CA with Go Betty Go

June 21 at The Siren in Morrow Bay, CA with Go Betty Go

June 22 at The Parish at House of Blues in Anaheim, CA with Go Betty Go

June 23 at Casbah in San Diego, CA with Go Betty Go
East Coast:

July 11 at Jack Rabbits in Jacksonville, FL with The Boreouts

July 12 at Masquerade in Atlanta, GA with The Boreouts

July 13 at Neighborhood Theater in Charlotte, NC with The Boreouts

July 15 at The Metro Gallery in Baltimore, MD with The Boreouts

July 16 at Lovedrafts Brewing in Mechanicsburg, PA with The Boreouts

July 17 at Café Nine in New Haven, CT with The Boreouts

July 18 at The Stone Church in Brattleboro, VT with The Boreouts

July 19 at Sonia Live Music in Cambridge, MA with The Boreouts

July 20 at Kingsland Bar & Grill in Brooklyn, NY with The Boreouts

July 21 at Alchemy in Providence, RI

July 23 at MilkBoy in Philadelphia, PA with Soraia

July 24 at Atlas Brew Works in Washington, DC with Soraia

July 25 at Ember Music Hall in Richmond, VA with Soraia

July 26 at The Radio Room in Greenville, SC

July 27 at Tin Roof in Charleston, SC

