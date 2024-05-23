Independent artists Citizen Soldier and Skydxddy join forces with the release of new song 'Heavy'

MUMBAI: Two independent artists stir up emotions and strike a chord with their intense and heartfelt joint song “Heavy”. The song garnered over 100k streams in the first 24 hours of its release and ranked at #5 on Billboard’s Hard Rock Digital Song Sales, as well as taking the #2 spot on iTunes rock chart, with a #19 debut on the Top 200. In less than a week since its release, “Heavy” has racked up over a million combined views and streams. Hear it here: SKYDXDDY X CITIZEN SOLDIER (lnk.to)

“Heavy” finds SkyDxddy and Citizen Soldier perfectly complimenting each other musically while veering between deep honesty and pain-stricken vulnerability. Sky shares, “‘Heavy’ was written for a fan of mine who asked me to write a song for her about losing friends after going through a traumatic experience. After she was SA'd and developed a string of mental illnesses, she was no longer 'fun,' and friends left her in her most vulnerable moments. I quickly felt extremely connected to this because I've also experienced the same thing when it came to my own traumas. After sharing a bit of the song on my social media, I realized how relatable it was, and the feeling of being 'too heavy' for some people was sadly a universal feeling. So, I decided to hold an open verse challenge for others to share their experiences, and that's when Citizen Soldier joined and added one of the most heartfelt and heartbreaking verses I've ever heard.”

"Heavy’ is a song unlike any other because it was collaboratively written by a survivor of trauma and a trauma therapist. Rock songs are released everyday but this gut-wrenching track stands alone because of its unique lens and background. It's amazing to see how strongly it resonates with survivors of abuse and violence that are still struggling to articulate their pain and share their stories," – says Jake Segura of Citizen Soldier.

Authentic and vulnerable genre-jumper SkyDxddy courageously shares her life stories in her music as she pioneers the Traumacore movement in music. She is a survivor of an assault that changed her life forever. She struggles with mental health issues and has found a way to start to heal from her trauma through her music by delivering filter-less anthems of honesty and empowerment. “Heavy” follows the release of SkyDxddy’s “Why Do I Stay” and “7 Years.” When not on tour SkyDxddy is writing and recording with more song releases and her debut album to come via It Goes Up Entertainment/Compound Interest.

Citizen Soldier was born in 2016 when frontman Jake Segura penned the lyrics to “Let It Burn” from a psychiatric hospital. Now practicing as a clinical therapist, he implements intensely emotional lyrical themes on mental health into their music. With countless road miles under their belts, the band presents an accessible message that combats stigmatization and provides a group therapy dynamic. Rounding out the band, Segura is joined by guitarists Matt Duffney and Kooper Hanosky, bassist/keyboardist Wonitta, and drummer Kyle Persell.

Sky shares, “Working with Citizen Soldier on this song was truly amazing. They've been one of my favorite bands for a while. I can’t wait to go on tour with them and perform ‘Heavy’ live. I know this song will help so many people, just as it's helped me. I'm so proud of it.”

The Save Your Story Tour with Citizen Soldier, Icon For Hire, Keith Wallen, and SkyDxddy.

7/12 at Sunshine Theater in Albuquerque, NM

7/14 at Tower Theatre in Oklahoma City, OK

7/14 at The Truman in Kansas City, MO

7/15 at The Regency Live in Springfield, MO

7/16 at Wooly's in Des Moines, IA

7/20 at Electric City in Buffalo, NY

7/21 at The Webster in Hartford, CT

7/22 at Paradise Rock Club in Boston, MA

7/24 at Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center in Harrisburg, PA

7/25 at The National in Richmond, VA

7/26 at Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte, NC

7/27 at The Concourse in Knoxville, T

Icon For Hire and SkyDxddy –

7/29 at Victory North in Savannah, GA

7/31 at The Abbey in Orlando, FL

8/1 at Respectable Street in West Palm Beach, FL

8/2 at The Orpheum in Tampa, FL8/3 at Club LA in Destin, FL

Citizen Soldier Festival Dates –

7/17 at Rock Fest 2024 in Cadott, WI

7/ 19 at Upheaval 2024 in Grand Rapids, MI

9/28 at Louder Than Life 2024 in Louisville, KY

10/14 at Aftershock 2024 in Sacramento, CA