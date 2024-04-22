Jonita Gandhi unveils music video for "Naal Ve" from EP 'Love Like That'

MUMBAI: Jonita Gandhi has released long-awaited visuals for her latest track, "Naal Ve," featured on the EP 'Love Like That.' This playful yet stunning visualizer not only showcases Jonita's raw emotions but also highlights her expressive talent, inviting viewers into her world like never before.

With "Naal Ve," Jonita Gandhi delivers a mesmerizing performance that captivates audiences with its heartfelt lyrics and soulful melody. The visualizer, a true spectacle that beautifully complements the essence and energy of the song.

Jonita Gandhi shines in the "Naal Ve" visualizer, effortlessly capturing hearts with her magnetic presence. Each expression is a testament to her unmatched skill and unwavering dedication to her craft. "Naal Ve" serves as a poignant tribute to love and companionship, resonating deeply with audiences worldwide.