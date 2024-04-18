Inknibs Founder hits the road to deliver as Demand Surges across India

MUMBAI: Inknibs, India’s largest hyperlocal marketplace catering to the pan India demand for books, stationery, and toys, is proud to announce that in two months of inception, it has already served over 700+ satisfied customers. Across PAN India. With this overwhelming response and unwavering dedication to exceptional customer service, Inknibs is thrilled to announce that its Founder is hitting the road to deliver orders straight to the doorstep.

The surge of orders pouring in from across India reflects the widespread acclaim and enthusiasm for our curated collection of premium stationery products, books, toys, party supplies, etc. Particularly, the significant uptick in demand from the southern and western regions of India, signaling a growing appreciation for our unique offerings in these areas.

With an enormous number of orders from PAN India, Inknibs is proud to cater to the diverse tastes and preferences of customers nationwide. Our range of products has captured the imagination of discerning consumers from all walks of life. In addition to serving individual customers, we're excited to witness a burgeoning interest among aspiring entrepreneurs eager to become vendors on our platform. This groundswell of support underscores the trust and confidence that both customers and vendors place in Inknibs as a reliable and innovative marketplace.

Engaging directly with our customers by delivering orders to their doorsteps is more than just a convenience—it's a commitment to personalized service and meaningful connections. By embarking on this journey, we have the opportunity to interact with our customers face-to-face, understand their preferences firsthand, and ensure that their Inknibs experience exceeds expectations. This personal touch not only strengthens our relationship with customers but also allows us to tailor our offerings to better suit their needs, ultimately fostering loyalty and trust in our brand.

As we kickstart this journey to deliver excellence directly to the doorstep, our commitment to quality, authenticity, and personalized service remains unwavering. Each order fulfilled by our founder represents not just a transaction but a testament to the passion and craftsmanship that define Inknibs.

“I am thrilled to witness the overwhelming response from our valued customers across India. Our journey began with a passion for quality stationery, and it is truly gratifying to see that passion resonate with so many people. With my team and I, now hitting the road to deliver orders personally, we are reaffirming our commitment to delivering excellence and exceptional service every step of the way. At Inknibs, we believe that every handwritten note is a work of art, and we are dedicated to providing the finest stationery products to inspire creativity and expression in our customers' lives." said Divyanshu Solanki, Founder and CEO of Inknibs.

Inknibs invites you to experience the joy of premium stationery delivered with care and convenience. Whether you're a seasoned stationery enthusiast or a newcomer seeking inspiration, we're here to elevate your writing experience and spark creativity in every aspect of your life.

Join us as we traverse the length and breadth of the country, bringing the magic of Inknibs to your doorstep. Stay tuned for updates on our journey, special promotions, and exclusive offerings as we continue to redefine the art of writing and expression.