"Anuj Sawhney and Manav Subodh Uncover the Impact of Foul Language in Episode 3 of The Big Small Talk"

MUMBAI: Following the immense success and overwhelming praise garnered by its second episode, titled "Fake it…to Make it!", The Big Small Talk is delighted to announce the launch of its eagerly awaited third episode “The Negative Impact of Foul Language”. Anuj Sawhney, a former Bollywood actor turned Managing Director of Swiss Military Worldwide, joins forces with his childhood confidant Manav Subodh, the Founder of 1M1B - One Million for One Billion, to continue captivating audiences with their engaging conversations on the intricacies of daily life.
In the episode, ‘The Negative Impact of Foul Language’, Anuj and Manav are diving deep into the often overlooked but profoundly impactful topic of foul language in everyday life. They emphasize how the casual use of derogatory language, curses & hurtful words can create a toxic environment, hindering healthy communication and relationships. Even though the language could be used in an innocent and funny demeanor, the episode highlights the importance of empathy & mindfulness in our language usage, urging everyone to pause and consider the impact of their words before speaking. They stress the significance of actively calling out abusive language when encountered, as silence can perpetuate acceptance.
By fostering environments of respect and understanding, they advocate for creating spaces where everyone feels safe and valued. Anuj and Manav emphasize the power of empathy and compassion in communication, encouraging individuals to wield their words responsibly. Ultimately, they conclude by rallying for a collective effort to eradicate abusive language from everyday discourse, promoting kindness and respect in all interactions.
Anuj Sawhney expressed his anticipation for the upcoming episode, stating, "Following the incredible response to our previous discussions, I'm excited to delve into the 'Impact of Foul Language' in everyday life. This topic holds significant importance and resonates deeply with audiences worldwide.”
Manav Subodh echoed Sawhney's sentiments, adding, "As co-hosts and lifelong friends, Anuj and I are dedicated to fostering meaningful conversations. 'Impact of Foul Language’ promises to be another enlightening episode, sparking reflection and dialogue among our listeners."
Listeners can look forward to a dynamic and engaging conversation as Sawhney and Subodh unpack the complexities of authenticity and success, challenging conventional wisdom and offering fresh perspectives on achieving one's goals.
MUMBAI: BIG FM, India's leading radio network, successfully concludes the third season of read more
MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the fourtread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the countryread more
MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM announces its triumphant success at the esteemed India read more
MUMBAI: The rise of AI-powered platforms like read more
MUMBAI: Charlotte de Witte, Dom Dolla and John Summit headlined the third annual edition of the three-night event Framework in the Desert welcomed...read more
MUMBAI: Records is thrilled to announce the birth of LAY OF THE AUTUMN, a new band emerging from the creative vision of the talented Davide Scuteri....read more
MUMBAI: Immerse yourself in the pulsating rhythms of Cristoph as he sets the night ablaze at The High Ultra Lounge located on the 31st Floor of The...read more
MUMBAI: Inknibs, India’s largest hyperlocal marketplace catering to the pan India demand for books, stationery, and toys, is proud to announce that...read more
MUMBAI: East Coast Punk Rock Band Calling Hours (Feat members of Farside and Don't Sleep) announced some EU tour dates with melodic hardcore band Be...read more