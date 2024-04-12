Lee Brice gives a toast to friendship with Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters in their upcoming single "Drinkin' Buddies" out on April 26th

MUMBAI: Curb Records multi-Platinum selling and award-winning artist, Lee Brice, has partnered up with some good friends, Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters, for the upcoming release of their anthemic singalong track, "Drinkin' Buddies," out on April 26th. The song, written by Zach Kale, Chris Destefano and Justin Wilson, and produced by Ben Glover and Jerrod Niemann, is a celebratory toast to the folks who help take the sting out of a bad day and make the good ones even better.

Pre-Save: "Drinkin' Buddies" feat. Nate Smith & Hailey Whitters

Fans can see Lee out on the road this year playing some of Country music's biggest festivals, joining Dierks Bentley for select dates of his Gravel and Gold Tour, along with his solo shows including his upcoming engagement in Las Vegas at The Theater at Virgin Hotels.

For tour dates and tickets, please visit LeeBrice.com.