RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Apr 2024 17:38 |  By RnMTeam

AMÉMÉ joins Defected's newly-minted One People imprint with "Wild Animal"

MUMBAI: Afro-House innovator AMÉMÉ releases his latest single “Wild Animal” via famed dance powerhouse Defected’s newly minted, afro-house-focused, One People imprint.

“Wild Animal” is AMÉMÉ’s first original, solo release since 2023’s “Kaleta”. He’s continuously collaborated with a dynamic assortment of dance producers over the past year, lending his distinct sound to records with acts such as Tom & Collins, Bontan, Baron, and most recently NenaHalena.

Making his debut on new label One People, AMÉMÉ delivers "Wild Animal", a hot Afro-infused cut guaranteed to make you move. The track’s pulsating bassline paired with its compelling commentary instantly transports you to the dancefloor, with its energy-giving drums resulting in an infectious blend of Afro-tech and house. Championed by the genre’s key players, AMÉMÉ stays on the rise with his latest offering on One People, demonstrating the label’s breadth of sounds from across the Afro-house genre. Destined for the club, with the spirit of Africa evident in every beat, "Wild Animal" is an uplifting statement from the West African star.

This year has seen AMÉMÉ’s re-launch his signature event series as a part of his One Tribe concept. Officially re-launched in London at fabric, followed by the kick off of a residency at Shelter in Amsterdam, the next fully-realized editions of One Tribe will take place in Egypt and Ibiza in April.

The latest imprint from the global dance institution Defected, One People emerges with a grand vision - to orchestrate a sonic celebration of Afrocentric music from a diverse and international roster of artists. Weaving together the sounds of Afro-house, Afro-tech, and melodic house, the label calls on talent from all corners of the globe to honor the continent’s rhythmic magic.

Birthed in the spirit of unity, One People’s aims of pioneering the Afro-electronic sound on a global stage have only just begun.

Specializing in Afro-leaning electronic music, AMÉMÉ’s DJ sets are eclectic, diverse and pay musical tribute to his West African heritage. In the studio he is equally dynamic and adept, seeing releases via his One Tribe label finding their way to Black Coffee. He’s seen his music signed to top labels including Armada, Crosstown Rebels, Cercle and Abracadabra. He has delivered his unique brand of “AMÉMÉ House” to every corner of the world, taking the stage at marquee festivals such as Coachella, Tomorrowland, CRSSD, Lightning In A Bottle, Electric Forest, all of the iconic clubs in Ibiza, and more in every major city. AMÉMÉ will be hosting his own percussion-fueled rituals on dance floors across the world for many years to come, uniting the global community and reminding us that we are all One Tribe.

Tags
AMÉMÉ Wild Animal music Singer
Related news
 | 02 Apr 2024

Angel Gabbana: Bridging Cultures Through Music

MUMBAI: The global music stage is gearing up to welcome an innovative and exciting project that transcends borders.

read more
 | 02 Apr 2024

Techno Spirit at High Ultra Lounge - 6th & 7th April 2024

MUMBAI: Get ready to dance the night away to the electrifying beats of these talented DJs as they come together to create an unforgettable experience at the High Ultra Lounge.

read more
 | 02 Apr 2024

Song Suffragettes celebrate 10th anniversary with icon Winonna Judd, Plus Madrid and Tae, Chapel Hart, Tenille Arts, Gayle, The Isaacs, Hannah Ellis and more

MUMBAI: Nashville’s longest-running, all-female, singer-songwriter show, Song Suffragettes, celebrated 10 years last night at Belmont University’s The Fisher Center.

read more
 | 02 Apr 2024

Nicole Moudaber and Ida Engberg drop debut collaboration

MUMBAI: Legends of the electronic music scene, Nicole Moudaber and Ida Engberg have come together for their first ever, much-anticipated collaboration, ‘I Haven’t Felt This Way’, out now via Moudaber’s InTheMood imprint.

read more
 | 02 Apr 2024

A Fresh Wave of Independent Music Hits in Town with YsoBlue's Debut Album "Shown In Blue"

MUMBAI: Emerging from the vibrant soundscape of the independent music scene, YsoBlue makes a compelling entrance with the release of his first album, "Shown In Blue." This groundbreaking album features six tracks, each a collaboration with different independent artists, showcasing a diverse rang

read more

RnM Biz

Saregama revolutionizes Music Learning with Padhanisa

MUMBAI: Saregama launches – Padhanisa, an AI based music learning app that aims to make Indian voread more

Red FM Brings ‘Craze Teri Gully Mein’ For The 17th Edition of The T-20 League

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM proudly presents “Craze Tread more

Paytm Insider's Holi Campaign “Rang Rager” draws massive response

MUMBAI: With the return of spring, Paytm Insider ushered in the joyous Holi festival with its natread more

Beyond Key earns recognition for "Great Place to Work" for the Fifth Year and "Top 25 Organizations for Building a Culture for Innovation by All"

MUMBAI: Beyond Key, a leading global technology solutions provider, announces its remarkable achiread more

Universal Music India signs Exclusive Artist Deal with Aditya Rikhari & launches his first Single 'Paaro' as part of the association

MUMBAI: Universal Music India, the leading music label renowned for promoting young, talented artread more

top# 5 articles

1
A Powerful Union: BEADS and Utsha Foundation for Contemporary Art Join Forces for "Climate Change & Art - A Green Perspective"

MUMBAI: To provide impetus to the conversation around climate change and sustainability, Bhubaneswar Experimental Art and Design Studio (BEADS),...read more

2
A Fresh Wave of Independent Music Hits in Town with YsoBlue's Debut Album "Shown In Blue"

MUMBAI: Emerging from the vibrant soundscape of the independent music scene, YsoBlue makes a compelling entrance with the release of his first album...read more

3
Nicole Moudaber and Ida Engberg drop debut collaboration

MUMBAI: Legends of the electronic music scene, Nicole Moudaber and Ida Engberg have come together for their first ever, much-anticipated...read more

4
Cult Garage Rock Band The Woggles Announce New Album 'Time Has Come' Out May 31 on Wicked Cool Records; Pre-Save The LP and Get 4 Instant Grat Tracks, Including New Single "Hole In My Heart" Now

MUMBAI: Cult garage rock purveyors The Woggles will release the new 12-track album 'Time Has Come' on May 31st, via Wicked Cool Records.The album...read more

5
Angel Gabbana: Bridging Cultures Through Music

MUMBAI: The global music stage is gearing up to welcome an innovative and exciting project that transcends borders. The talented Mexican artist,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games