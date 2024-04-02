AMÉMÉ joins Defected's newly-minted One People imprint with "Wild Animal"

MUMBAI: Afro-House innovator AMÉMÉ releases his latest single “Wild Animal” via famed dance powerhouse Defected’s newly minted, afro-house-focused, One People imprint.

“Wild Animal” is AMÉMÉ’s first original, solo release since 2023’s “Kaleta”. He’s continuously collaborated with a dynamic assortment of dance producers over the past year, lending his distinct sound to records with acts such as Tom & Collins, Bontan, Baron, and most recently NenaHalena.

Making his debut on new label One People, AMÉMÉ delivers "Wild Animal", a hot Afro-infused cut guaranteed to make you move. The track’s pulsating bassline paired with its compelling commentary instantly transports you to the dancefloor, with its energy-giving drums resulting in an infectious blend of Afro-tech and house. Championed by the genre’s key players, AMÉMÉ stays on the rise with his latest offering on One People, demonstrating the label’s breadth of sounds from across the Afro-house genre. Destined for the club, with the spirit of Africa evident in every beat, "Wild Animal" is an uplifting statement from the West African star.

This year has seen AMÉMÉ’s re-launch his signature event series as a part of his One Tribe concept. Officially re-launched in London at fabric, followed by the kick off of a residency at Shelter in Amsterdam, the next fully-realized editions of One Tribe will take place in Egypt and Ibiza in April.

The latest imprint from the global dance institution Defected, One People emerges with a grand vision - to orchestrate a sonic celebration of Afrocentric music from a diverse and international roster of artists. Weaving together the sounds of Afro-house, Afro-tech, and melodic house, the label calls on talent from all corners of the globe to honor the continent’s rhythmic magic.

Birthed in the spirit of unity, One People’s aims of pioneering the Afro-electronic sound on a global stage have only just begun.

Specializing in Afro-leaning electronic music, AMÉMÉ’s DJ sets are eclectic, diverse and pay musical tribute to his West African heritage. In the studio he is equally dynamic and adept, seeing releases via his One Tribe label finding their way to Black Coffee. He’s seen his music signed to top labels including Armada, Crosstown Rebels, Cercle and Abracadabra. He has delivered his unique brand of “AMÉMÉ House” to every corner of the world, taking the stage at marquee festivals such as Coachella, Tomorrowland, CRSSD, Lightning In A Bottle, Electric Forest, all of the iconic clubs in Ibiza, and more in every major city. AMÉMÉ will be hosting his own percussion-fueled rituals on dance floors across the world for many years to come, uniting the global community and reminding us that we are all One Tribe.