Park Ave West songs signs Chris Canterbury to publishing deal

MUMBAI: Songwriter and musician KT Mack is continuing to grow his presence in Nashville’s music scene with Park Ave West Songs’ latest publishing deal signing, Chris Canterbury. The Louisiana native, whose work has earned critical acclaim from No Depression, Raised Rowdy, Taste of Country, and more, has made a career out of getting out of the way of the story and letting it speak for itself. Chris eloquently illustrates the complexities of life with a millworker’s vernacular and a hefty southern drawl, versus waxing poetic over hackneyed issues and tropes.

“This town is flooded with insanely talented songwriter/artists, but few silence a listening room the way he does,” shares KT. “I am extremely honored to get to work with an authentic storyteller like Chris.”

“In November 2013 I came to Nashville with a pocket full of songs and just enough confidence to share them with the world,” says Chris. “In these last 10 years, this town has tested my determination and at times my will to stick around, but it also opened doors, roads, and built friendships that will stand any storm. This year I signed the publishing deal I was looking for 10 years ago. I'm glad to be a part of the team at Park Ave West Songs. It's refreshing to know there's still folks that'll take a chance on simple honest storytelling.”

Chris will be featured in the upcoming documentary, “Ten Year Town,” which is currently in post-production. The film, produced by Park Ave West Songs alongside Baby Horse Productions and Mudflap Creative, focuses on the special bond and friendship between a group of emerging Nashville singer/songwriters. After meeting at Revival, a legendary writer's round at Tin Roof on Music Row, these artists have stuck together through the ups and downs of the challenging music business.

Initially founded in 2020 as a songwriter’s speakeasy to give fellow creatives a space to share and support local songwriters, Park Ave West Songs has grown into an amazing collaborative outlet for storytellers and lovers of music. This drive and dedication to the craft ultimately led to launching Park Ave West Songs Publishing (PAWS) in 2023 with flagship songwriter Sadie Campbell.

