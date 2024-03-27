Wavemaker India and Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd. shine at the 24th edition of EMVIE Awards 2024

MUMBAI: The 24th edition of the coveted EMVIES, powered by TV9 Network, co-powered by The Times of India, in association with UltraTech Cement Ltd, and category sponsors Craving Digital, Celebrity Cricket League (CCL), and South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA), celebrating innovative and path-breaking media campaigns by eminent media agencies concluded on Friday, 22nd March, 2024 at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

With a focus on Innovation, Strategy, Research, and seamless Integration, The Advertising Club (TAC), this year, set a new milestone for EMVIE Awards 2024, with 35 agencies participating to submit a record-breaking 1892 entries, of which 471 entries were shortlisted. More than 1000 professionals from the Media, Marketing, Advertising, and Research fraternities, witnessed 1 Grand EMVIE, 44 Gold and 68 Silver EMVIE trophies being presented to winners in addition to 88 Bronze winners receiving recognition.

Wavemaker India with 665 points was recognized as ‘The Best Media Agency of the Year’ and Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd. with 440 points was declared as ‘The Best Media Client of the Year’.

Wavemaker India also bagged the coveted Grand EMVIE for Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd.’s Cadbury Celebrations - Cadbury #MyBirthdaySong: Transforming classic birthday melody into personalized harmonies with the fusion of Generative Ai for 8 Billion people, in the category Best Media Innovation: Best Use of AI for a Media Solution.

Mindshare with 460 points stood second and EssenceMediacom with 325 points stood third.

The EMVIE for Diversity Equality & Inclusion (DE&I) was awarded to Mindshare for Dove’s Stop The Beauty Test. The Young EMVIE of The Year was awarded to Mindshare’s Rowena Rodrigues for Dove - Crafting Cannes-worthy Brilliance!

Rana Barua, Group CEO of Havas India, South East, and North Asia, and President of The Advertising Club, said, “The calibre of work showcased at the EMVIE this year was truly phenomenal. Standing out in their unique ways, each entry exemplified the exceptional quality of work our industry professionals consistently maintain, reaching global standards. We are delighted to celebrate these winners, whose creativity and strategic brilliance set a new standard for excellence. A heartfelt congratulations to all the winners for raising the bar in the media industry!”

Punitha Arumugam, Chairperson, EMVIES Committee said, “The work submitted for EMVIEs continues to astound us. Each year, the innovative and ingenious campaigns elevate the industry's brilliance to new heights. A huge congratulations to this year's winners! The quality of work witnessed sets a remarkable standard in the media industry, and we are thrilled to see where the continuing work takes the industry next.”

