BRXYY unleashes spine-tingling new EP "Sick" - A dive into the depths of horror punk

MUMBAI: Rising artist BRXYY is thrilled to announce the release of their latest EP, "Sick," marking a significant transition into the realm of Horror Punk. Known for their roots in Pop Punk, BRXYY's bold departure into the macabre genre showcases an evolution in sound and storytelling, setting the stage for a thrilling journey into the shadows.

Driven by a desire for authenticity and a passion for connection, BRXYY found inspiration in the haunting melodies and gritty themes of POORSTACY, particularly drawn to the resonating vibes of tracks like "Party at the Cemetery." This influence served as a catalyst for BRXYY's musical metamorphosis, leading to the creation of "Sick" - an EP that embodies their true artistic essence.

"Making this transition into Horror Punk felt like coming home," says BRXYY. "It's where I truly belong as an artist, and 'Sick' captures that essence perfectly. It's raw, it's intense, and it's authentically me."

At the heart of BRXYY's music lies a commitment to addressing mental health struggles, a theme that permeates every track on "Sick." By delving into personal experiences and universal emotions, BRXYY aims to create a sense of solidarity and understanding among listeners, reminding them that they are not alone in their battles.

Recorded entirely in BRXYY's home studio, "Sick" is a testament to the artist's dedication to their craft. Despite the DIY approach, the EP boasts a professional quality that speaks volumes about BRXYY's talent and commitment to excellence. Collaborating with like-minded producers, notably "tahtx," has been instrumental in bringing their vision to life, with "tahtx" also taking the helm for BRXYY's upcoming full-length Horror Punk album.

With "Sick," BRXYY invites listeners to embrace the darkness, confront their fears, and find solace in the cathartic power of music. As they continue to carve their path in the world of Horror Punk, BRXYY remains dedicated to their mission of fostering connection and understanding through their art.

"Sick" is now available on all major streaming platforms. To stay updated on BRXYY's latest releases and upcoming projects, follow them on social media @_brxyy

"Sick": https://open.spotify.com/intl-pt/album/4JKiPIrlTUpnp5zoxvntae