RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Mar 2024 12:05 |  By RnMTeam

Diljit Dosanjh and Ed Sheeran rock Mumbai stage with electrifying performance

MUMBAI: Popular singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who recently graced the stage alongside British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi racecourse, emphasized the universal language of music that bridges cultures worldwide.

Their electrifying performance ignited the audience, reaching its climax with a rendition of Diljit's chart-topping hit, 'Lover.' In a nod to India's vibrant culture, Ed Sheeran delighted fans by singing a few lines in Punjabi.

Reflecting on the evening and collaborating with Ed Sheeran, Dosanjh expressed his delight, praising Sheeran's ability to captivate the crowd and highlighting the inclusive nature of music.

Amidst a captivated audience, Ed Sheeran's melodic guitar strumming provided the perfect accompaniment to Diljit's vibrant performance on stage.

Tags
Diljit Dosanjh Ed Sheeran Mahalaxmi Racecourse Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 18 Mar 2024

Watch: Ed Sheeran invites Diljit Dosanjh on stage during Mumbai concert, surprises audience with Punjabi rendition

MUMBAI: During his Mumbai concert on Saturday, singer Ed Sheeran surprised fans by singing in Punjabi for the first time ever. Joined on stage by actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, the duo received thunderous applause as they performed Dosanjh's hit song "Lover."

read more
 | 16 Mar 2024

It’s an occasion which will showcase that I can do all sorts of genres even while performing on stage just like I do in my music” - Amaal Mallik opens up on Igniting Holi Magic at Dunk Fest 2.0!

MUMBAI: Singer and composer extraordinaire, Amaal Mallik, renowned for his soul-stirring melodies and electrifying performances, is all set to grace the much-awaited Holi extravaganza, Dunk Fest 2.0.

read more
 | 16 Mar 2024

Sister Bliss returns with euphoric new single and video ‘Dancing With U’

MUMBAI: A true dance music trailblazer and one of the forces behind Faithless, Sister Bliss, announces her latest single, ‘Dancing With U’. The track drops Friday the 15th of March via Junkdog.

read more
 | 16 Mar 2024

Sister Bliss returns with euphoric new single and video ‘Dancing With U’

MUMBAI: A true dance music trailblazer and one of the forces behind Faithless, Sister Bliss, announces her latest single, ‘Dancing With U’. The track drops Friday the 15th of March via Junkdog.

read more
 | 16 Mar 2024

Delbar Arya shoots for a wedding song in a perfect Punjabi Kudi look for her movie "Damdaa" alongside Satvinder Singh- check BTS pictures now

MUMBAI: Amidst the picturesque locales of Mohali, actress Delbar Arya is setting the stage on fire as she shoots for her upcoming Punjabi film "Damnda".

read more

RnM Biz

AI music startup Beatoven.ai raises INR 11cr in Pre-Series A round led by Capital 2B and IvyCap Ventures

MUMBAI: Beatoven.ai India's first read more

Saregama Signs Live Performance Sensation - Gurdeep Mehndi - to Its Exclusive Artiste Management Roster

MUMBAI: As part of its commitment to elevating existing artists in the industry and connecting thread more

BIG FM returns with season 3 of 'Main Bhi Finance Minister’ with RJ Rani, empowering women with financial literacy

Celebrity guests like Nora Fatehi, Raveena Tandon, Divya Dutta, Adah Sharma and Sinny Shetty,...read more

My Music My Rights, Creators Connect Workshop

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more

BeatConnect closes $2.25M CAD round ahead of major relaunch

MUMBAI: BeatConnect, the collaborative music creation platform, is excited to announce a significread more

top# 5 articles

1
Diljit Dosanjh and Ed Sheeran rock Mumbai stage with electrifying performance

MUMBAI: Popular singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who recently graced the stage alongside British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi...read more

2
Watch: Ed Sheeran invites Diljit Dosanjh on stage during Mumbai concert, surprises audience with Punjabi rendition

MUMBAI: During his Mumbai concert on Saturday, singer Ed Sheeran surprised fans by singing in Punjabi for the first time ever. Joined on stage by...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games