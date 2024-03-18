Diljit Dosanjh and Ed Sheeran rock Mumbai stage with electrifying performance

MUMBAI: Popular singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who recently graced the stage alongside British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi racecourse, emphasized the universal language of music that bridges cultures worldwide.
Their electrifying performance ignited the audience, reaching its climax with a rendition of Diljit's chart-topping hit, 'Lover.' In a nod to India's vibrant culture, Ed Sheeran delighted fans by singing a few lines in Punjabi.
Reflecting on the evening and collaborating with Ed Sheeran, Dosanjh expressed his delight, praising Sheeran's ability to captivate the crowd and highlighting the inclusive nature of music.
Amidst a captivated audience, Ed Sheeran's melodic guitar strumming provided the perfect accompaniment to Diljit's vibrant performance on stage.
MUMBAI: Beatoven.ai India's first read more
MUMBAI: As part of its commitment to elevating existing artists in the industry and connecting thread more
Celebrity guests like Nora Fatehi, Raveena Tandon, Divya Dutta, Adah Sharma and Sinny Shetty,...read more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: BeatConnect, the collaborative music creation platform, is excited to announce a significread more
MUMBAI: Popular singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who recently graced the stage alongside British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi...read more
MUMBAI: During his Mumbai concert on Saturday, singer Ed Sheeran surprised fans by singing in Punjabi for the first time ever. Joined on stage by...read more