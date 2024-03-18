Diljit Dosanjh and Ed Sheeran rock Mumbai stage with electrifying performance

MUMBAI: Popular singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who recently graced the stage alongside British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi racecourse, emphasized the universal language of music that bridges cultures worldwide.

Their electrifying performance ignited the audience, reaching its climax with a rendition of Diljit's chart-topping hit, 'Lover.' In a nod to India's vibrant culture, Ed Sheeran delighted fans by singing a few lines in Punjabi.

Reflecting on the evening and collaborating with Ed Sheeran, Dosanjh expressed his delight, praising Sheeran's ability to captivate the crowd and highlighting the inclusive nature of music.

Amidst a captivated audience, Ed Sheeran's melodic guitar strumming provided the perfect accompaniment to Diljit's vibrant performance on stage.