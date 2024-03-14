RadioandMusic
News |  14 Mar 2024 17:02 |  By RnMTeam

SUPERMODEL TAXIDERMY unleashes thrilling new video "Lipstick" New Album "At What Cost" Out May 2024 via Punishment 18 Records

MUMBAI: Supermodel Taxidermy, the dynamic force in thrash metal and hardcore punk, from Fort McMurray, Canada, is set to blow minds with their latest video single “Lipstick” from their upcoming second album “At What Cost”, which is scheduled for release this coming May 2024. The album promises an exhilarating fusion of intense guitar hooks, heavy drums, catchy bass lines, and thought-provoking lyrics that will entice metal enthusiasts around the globe. They share their thoughts on the upcoming album:

“The record is intense. Our singing stops right about the time we want to have a look into the mosh pit on the floor, but even those parts have heavy riffs. We don’t leave much room for separating the two, they drive each other. The first record has elements of a hardcore punk album with metal scattered all over it. Our new record is a thrash metal album that kept a lot of its punk rock elements.”

Supermodel Taxidermy emerged from the aftermath of the critically acclaimed EP “A Whorer Story”, which started as a solo project but evolved into a full-fledged band due to overwhelming support. The upcoming album, “At What Cost”, delves into personal topics such as addiction, death, suicide, and prostitution, intertwining them with empowering messages.

Supermodel Taxidermy prides itself on collaborative songwriting, with each member contributing their strengths to create a powerful and cohesive sound. The band's ethos revolves around pushing boundaries and tackling societal horrors through their music, all while injecting elements of fun and pop culture. They are recommended for fans of D.R.I., Suicidal Tendencies, and Iron Reagan.

Watch and listen to the music video for “Lipstick” at https://youtu.be/tXN5iZKqg5o

“At What Cost” is due out on May 31, 2024, and available for pre-order / pre-save at the following links:

https://www.punishment18records.com/

https://hyperfollow.com/SupermodelTaxidermy

https://supermodeltaxidermy.bandcamp.com/album/at-what-cost

Supermodel Taxidermy is:
Shawn Maynard - Guitar & Vocals
Michael Cheney - Bass & Back Up Vocals
Reilly Williams - Drums

