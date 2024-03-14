RadioandMusic
News |  14 Mar 2024 16:42 |  By RnMTeam

Bratmobile announces new tour dates Incl. Pitchfork Music Festival + LA

MUMBAI: Feminist punk legends Bratmobile have announced special new club dates in Los Angeles and Kingston, once again offering fans a chance to experience their electrifying performance in an intimate setting. Tickets go on-sale Friday, March 15 @ 10am local. Fans can also catch their formidable live show at Pitchfork Music Festival this summer! The band performed for the first time in 20 years last summer with an outrageous headline performance at Mosswood Meltdown to excitement from Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, NME, BUST, Stereogum, Consequence, CBS Bay Area, KEXP and more.

Allison Wolfe rang in Women's History Month with a SiriusXM Faction Punk "Grrls Riot Weekend" DJ takeover on March 2-3. Fans that didn’t catch it live can stream it on the app HERE.

Singer Allison Wolfe and drummer Molly Neuman will be joined by Rose Melberg on guitar (Tiger Trap, the Softies), Audrey Marrs on keys (Mocket, Bratmobile 2.0 live, Oscar-winning filmmaker) and Marty Key on bass (Ted Leo & the Pharmacists, Steady Sounds, Young Pioneers) for these upcoming shows.

Bratmobile

Announces NEW Tour Dates Incl.

Los Angeles + Pitchfork Music Festival

4/26: Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

(w/ Downtown Boys)

4/27: Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

(w/ Downtown Boys, cumgirl8)

5/23: Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

(w/ The Paranoyds, Fatty Cakes & the Puff Pastries)

5/26: Las Vegas, NV @ Sand Dollar Downtown

(Punk Rock Bowling club show w/ Fea, Neighborhood Brats, Trap Girl)

5/27: Las Vegas, NV @ Punk Rock Bowling

7/20: Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

