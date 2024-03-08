RadioandMusic
News |  08 Mar 2024

Laufey shares single "Goddess", announces 'Bewitched: The Goddess Edition'

MUMBAI: GRAMMY-winning Icelandic-Chinese artist, composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Laufey is announcing new music with 'Bewitched: The Goddess Edition', due for release April 26 on AWAL. The expanded edition features four brand-new original songs that Laufey wrote in the wake of finishing her 2023 critically celebrated album 'Bewitched'. The lead single “Goddess” is available now— fans can stream it here: laufey.ffm.to/goddess

Of the new single, Laufey notes, “'Goddess' is my most honest song yet. I wrote it alone at my piano after feeling like someone had fallen in love with the version of me they’d seen on stage, just to find that I wasn’t what they projected once I was off stage. They deemed me to no longer be a shiny thing when the glamor wore off, reduced to skin and bone.”

Laufey is currently in the midst of the European leg of her sold-out “Bewitched: The Goddess Tour”. The sold-out North American dates will kick off in April, before she heads to Asia in May to play at Jakarta's Java Jazz Festival and two sold-out ‘A Night At The Symphony’ concerts in Manila with Manila Philharmonic Orchestra.

Asia Shows

May 25 - Jakarta, Indonesia - Java Jazz Festival
May 28 - Manila, Philippines - A Night At The Symphony [SOLD OUT]
(with Manila Philharmonic Orchestra)
May 29 - Manila, Philippines - A Night At The Symphony [SOLD OUT]
(with Manila Philharmonic Orchestra)

2023 was a standout year for Laufey. 'Bewitched' was the biggest debut for a jazz album on Spotify in history. It debuted at #2 on Spotify’s Global and U.S. Album Charts, as well as #23 on the Billboard 200, #1 on Billboard’s Independent Albums Chart, and #1 on Current Traditional Jazz Albums Chart. The album’s hit single “From The Start” is now RIAA-certified Gold. Last month, Laufey won the 2024 GRAMMY for “Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album”. She also performed “From The Start” at the award show’s Premiere Ceremony and played cello alongside Billy Joel during the performance of his new single “Turn The Lights Back On” during the telecast.

Los Angeles-based Laufey (pronounced lay-vay) was raised between Reykjavík and Washington, D.C. with annual visits to Beijing. In 2020, while still a student at Berklee College of Music, Laufey released her debut single “Street by Street”, which went on to top the Icelandic radio charts. In 2022, she released her debut full-length, 'Everything I Know About Love', which reached #1 on Billboard’s Alternative New Artist Album chart, featuring the popular track “Valentine” that peaked at #1 on the Spotify Jazz Chart. Today, she has over 1.7 billion streams across all platforms and is the biggest streaming artist from Iceland in the world.

Tags
Laufey Goddess Bewitched Spotify Los Angeles Java Jazz Festival Singer Songs music
