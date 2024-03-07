For Fans Of: Face To Face, Bad Religion, NOFX, Rise Against, and Millencolin

MUMBAI: In a landmark celebration of their 25th anniversary, Ontario Canada's Handheld, the dynamic fast melodic punk band that might have escaped your radar, has just unveiled an extraordinary live album. Captured in a jammed packed small sold-out club, this record is a journey through their discography, brimming with energy.

Celebrating a quarter-century, Handheld’s performance showcases their passion and evolution, delivering an unforgettable experience for fans and new listeners alike.

'Live at 25' out May 10th, via Thousand Islands Records and Pink Lemonade Records.

"Sure, it's been an incredible 25 years of Handheld, playing fast, melodic punk rock (some even call it skatepunk). Surprisingly, half of the band members don't seem to have aged a day since they first formed in 1998. As for the other half? Well, let's just say they're living the good life.

From 1998 to 2008, Handheld tore up stages all across North America. Then, they took a 14-year hiatus, only to return with their most powerful album to date, "A Canadian Tragedy." The boys are back to their old tricks again, this time recording a high-production, top-notch full-length live record during a sold-out, intimate club show for all of us to enjoy. Now that they're back, there's no stopping them at this point; they might as well play until they're dead. Expect more new records and more shows on the horizon. Keep it fast, play power chords with your pinky, and unleash forbidden beats with a single kick pedal. Love, HH"

Tracklist:

Once Again

A Day In My Shoes

Get A Grip

Ode To Europe

TV Nice Guy

One Hour Photos

Corrugated Ideas

No Footsteps To Follow

Countless Hours

Disassociate

On The Fly

Coming Home

Leaving Candyland

Lightbulbs

Recorded by Pat Dietrich on October 8th, 2023 @ The Revive in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada

Mixed and Mastered by Matt Gauthier @ This Place Needs a Name Studios, Hamilton, Ontario

Artwork by Seb @ Sterio Design

Pre-order here:

https://thousandislandsrecords.com/2024/03/05/handheld-live-at-25/

Australian Pre-Order: https://artistfirst.com.au/collections/thousand-islands-records

Here’s what Andy Dietrich of Handheld has to say:

First single/music video ‘No Footsteps To Follow’ is out today: https://bfan.link/no-footsteps-to-follow